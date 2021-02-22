Sabra Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results; Provides Business Update and 1Q 2021 Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (“Sabra,” the “Company” or “we”) (Nasdaq: SBRA) today announced results of operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 and provided a business update and guidance for the first quarter of 2021.

Following are the highlights of our results for the fourth quarter of 2020 and recent events:

For the fourth quarter of 2020, net income attributable to common stockholders, FFO, Normalized FFO, AFFO and Normalized AFFO per diluted common share were $0.18, $0.42, $0.42, $0.42 and $0.41, respectively.

EBITDARM Coverage for our Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care portfolio increased 0.09x over the third quarter of 2020 to 1.93x, and Skilled Mix improved 50 basis points to 39.5%. See further discussion on EBITDARM Coverage and Occupancy Percentage trends under “Portfolio Impact.”

From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic through February 2021, we have collected 99.9% of our forecasted rents. While we have agreed to short-term, temporary pandemic-related rent deferral for two tenants of one to two months of rent, we have not granted any permanent pandemic-related rent concessions since the beginning of the pandemic. Total pandemic-related rent deferrals equal $0.4 million (0.1% of annualized Cash NOI).

Our managed senior housing portfolio continues to experience occupancy pressures offset in part by continued growth in rates charged to residents. Excluding government grant income of $1.1 million and $4.2 million recognized in the fourth and third quarters of 2020, respectively, fourth quarter revenue declined 2.1% and cash net operating income declined 14.1% on a sequential quarter basis. The senior housing business has high operating leverage causing changes in revenue to have an outsized impact on cash net operating income.

Our full year investment activity for 2020 totaled $168.4 million at a blended initial cash yield of 7.97%.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, we issued 3.6 million shares of common stock under our at-the-market offering program (“ATM Program”) for net proceeds of $59.2 million, maintaining our strong net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 4.88x (5.49x including the unconsolidated joint venture). During the fourth quarter of 2020, we utilized the forward feature of the ATM Program, and as of December 31, 2020, 1.1 million shares with an initial weighted average price of $17.44, net of commissions, remained outstanding under forward sale agreements.

Subsequent to December 31, 2020, Fitch Ratings (“Fitch”) revised its rating outlook for Sabra to Stable from Negative and both Fitch and S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) affirmed the ratings for Sabra’s debt as 'BBB-'. Despite the challenges of the pandemic, we have remained vigilant in maintaining a strong balance sheet.

On February 2, 2021, our Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on February 26, 2021 to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 12, 2021. The dividend represents a payout of approximately 73% of our Normalized AFFO per diluted common share of $0.41.

We added two new board members, Ann Kono and Clifton Porter, during the fourth quarter and a third new board member, Katie Cusack, in January of 2021. These members add fresh skillsets to our already strong, independent board including policy, finance and ESG expertise.

In January 2021, we appointed Michael Costa, our Executive Vice President - Finance, to Chief Accounting Officer and, in such capacity, he has been designated as our principal accounting officer. He has held various leadership positions overseeing our accounting and finance functions since Sabra’s inception in November 2010.

BUSINESS UPDATE — IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC TO OUR BUSINESS AND OUR PORTFOLIO

Business Impact

As noted above, we issued equity under our ATM Program to maintain our Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA below our 5.50x target. Our liquidity increased $80.1 million during the quarter to $1.1 billion as of December 31, 2020, which includes the full $1.0 billion availability under our revolving line of credit, and we have no material debt maturities until 2024. Our balance sheet remains strong and poised for growth. For additional detail and information regarding Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, refer to the Credit Metrics and Ratings section of our corresponding Supplemental Report and the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, both available in the Investor Relations section of our website at http://www.sabrahealth.com/investors/financials/reports-presentations.

While we successfully invested $168.4 million during 2020, the impact of the pandemic on investment opportunities and our cost of capital affected the level of investment we had hoped to accomplish. We expect to continue to focus on maintaining a strong balance sheet with ample liquidity and a well-covered dividend, as we pursue opportunities for accretive growth in 2021, which we believe can primarily come from the skilled nursing, behavioral, and addiction asset classes in the near term.

Portfolio Impact

Average Occupancy and Skilled Mix Census

Although average occupancy throughout our portfolio continues to be negatively impacted by COVID-19, average monthly skilled mix census has increased by 530 basis points from February 2020 through January 2021. The following chart shows the changes in our average monthly occupancy and average monthly skilled mix census for our portfolio from February 2020 through January 2021.

Change From Feb 2020 -

Sep 2020 Sep 2020 -

Dec 2020 Dec 2020 -

Jan 2021 Total

Feb 2020 -

Jan 2021 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care: Average Occupancy (8.4) % (3.6) % (0.1) % (12.1) % Skilled Mix Census 0.9 % 3.4 % 1.0 % 5.3 % Senior Housing - Managed: Average Occupancy - Wholly-Owned (5.1) % (2.0) % (1.7) % (8.8) % Average Occupancy - Enlivant Joint Venture (6.8) % (4.0) % (1.4) % (12.2) % Average Occupancy - Total (5.8) % (2.8) % (1.5) % (10.1) % Senior Housing - Leased: Average Occupancy (2.9) % (2.2) % (1.1) % (6.2) % Specialty Hospital and Other: Average Occupancy 3.7 % (4.8) % 1.4 % 0.3 %

Same-Store Senior Housing - Managed REVPOR

Despite Occupancy Percentage decreases in our Senior Housing - Managed portfolio, same-store Revenue Per Occupied Room (“REVPOR”), which excludes government grant income, has remained strong during the pandemic.

4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 1Q 2020 4Q 2019 YoY Change Wholly-Owned: Assisted Living1 $ 6,157 $ 6,027 $ 5,970 $ 5,997 $ 6,019 Change 2.2 % 1.0 % (0.5) % (0.4) % 2.3 % Independent Living $ 2,511 $ 2,525 $ 2,510 $ 2,505 $ 2,498 Change (0.6) % 0.6 % 0.2 % 0.3 % 0.5 % Enlivant Joint Venture: Assisted Living1 $ 4,576 $ 4,411 $ 4,302 $ 4,340 $ 4,418 Change 3.7 % 2.5 % (0.9) % (1.8) % 3.6 %

1 Increase due primarily to annual rate increase of approximately 4% implemented for eligible Enlivant residents effective October 1, 2020.

Same-Store Senior Housing - Managed Occupancy and NOI Margins

Occupancy loss is the key driver of lower cash NOI and cash NOI margin because of the high operating leverage. While expenses associated with the pandemic spiked in the second quarter, much of the ongoing costs have become consistent while government aid has lagged behind the expense spikes and been inconsistent.

4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2020 1Q 2020 4Q 2019 Wholly-Owned: Occupancy 80.2 % 81.8 % 83.9 % 86.5 % 87.7 % Change (1.6) % (2.1) % (2.6) % (1.2) % Cash NOI $ 9,623 $ 10,635 $ 9,734 $ 11,721 $ 12,323 Change $ (1,012) $ 901 $ (1,987) $ (602) Cash NOI Margin 27.6 % 29.6 % 27.5 % 32.0 % 33.2 % Change (2.0) % 2.1 % (4.5) % (1.2) % Cash NOI Margin, excluding

COVID-19 pandemic expenses

and grant income 29.3 % 31.1 % 32.2 % 32.9 % 33.2 % Change (1.8) % (1.1) % (0.7) % (0.3) % Enlivant Joint Venture: Occupancy 71.6 % 75.8 % 78.9 % 81.5 % 82.2 % Change (4.2) % (3.1) % (2.6) % (0.7) % Cash NOI $ 5,163 $ 9,058 $ 6,597 $ 8,541 $ 10,279 Change $ (3,895) $ 2,461 $ (1,944) $ (1,738) Cash NOI Margin 15.0 % 24.0 % 18.7 % 23.3 % 27.3 % Change (9.0) % 5.3 % (4.6) % (4.0) % Cash NOI Margin, excluding

COVID-19 pandemic expenses

and grant income 19.7 % 21.2 % 25.2 % 24.6 % 27.3 % Change (1.5) % (4.0) % 0.6 % (2.7) %

EBITDARM Coverage

Trailing twelve-month EBITDARM Coverages for the fourth quarter of 2020 (presented one quarter in arrears) for our triple-net portfolio were as follows: Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care: 1.93x, an increase of 0.09x from the third quarter and 0.30x from the fourth quarter of 2019. Senior Housing - Leased: 1.25x, a decrease of 0.06x from the third quarter and 0.12x from the fourth quarter of 2019. Specialty Hospitals and Other: 3.55x, an increase of 0.17x from the third quarter and 0.26x from the fourth quarter of 2019.

The above EBITDARM Coverages include approximately $100 million received from the CARES Act Provider Relief Fund as reported by our operators. Excluding these amounts, the above coverages for our Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care, Senior Housing - Leased and Specialty Hospitals and Other portfolios would be 1.55x, 1.24x and 3.49x, respectively. We estimate that our operators have received approximately $230 million from the Provider Relief Fund but have only recognized $100 million in their operating results to date. Recognition of the remaining $130 million is dependent on demonstration of need and any unused amounts may be required to be returned to the federal government.

Excluding the benefit of amounts received from the Provider Relief Fund, EBITDARM Coverage for the calendar quarter ended September 30, 2020 were 1.36x and 1.14x for our Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care and Senior Housing - Leased portfolios, respectively.

COVID-19 Mitigation

The following summarizes the aggregate amounts reported as being received or otherwise available to our operators under the CARES Act through December 31, 2020. Please refer to the Top 10 Relationships and COVID-19 Mitigation Summary section of our Supplemental Report, available in the Investor Relations section of our website at http://www.sabrahealth.com/investors/financials/reports-presentations, for more details:

Provider Relief Fund: $230 million (up $20 million from September 30, 2020) 1

Suspension of Medicare sequestration: $10 million 1

Increase to Federal Medical Assistance Percentages: $60 million (up $30 million from September 30, 2020) 1

Accelerated and Advance Medicare Payments: $140 million (up $10 million from September 30, 2020) 2, 3

Employer payroll tax delay: $30 million (up $10 million from September 30, 2020) 2

Paycheck Protection Program loans: $70 million 4

Total: Approximately $540 million

1 Mitigates EBITDARM reductions 2 Provides additional near-term liquidity 3 Benefit may be limited depending on reserve requirements under any working capital or other loans 4 Provides additional near-term liquidity for our operators, and potentially mitigates EBITDARM reductions

Currently, there is $33 billion remaining to be disbursed from the Provider Relief Fund and that amount may increase as a result of acute hospital providers returning funds to the government. The Department of Health and Human Services (“HHS”) most recently extended the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency for another 90 days, effective January 21, 2021, which allows HHS to continue providing temporary regulatory waivers and new rules to equip skilled nursing facilities and some assisted living operators with flexibility to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The extension of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency also extends the Federal Medical Assistance Percentages funding increase through June 30, 2021.

1Q 2021 GUIDANCE

The financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have made it more difficult to accurately forecast our future earnings, primarily within our Senior Housing - Managed portfolio. As a result, we are limiting our guidance at this time to the first quarter of 2021.

We expect the following amounts per diluted common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021:

Net income: $0.16 - $0.17

FFO: $0.39 - $0.40

AFFO: $0.38 - $0.39

The above estimates are based on the following key assumptions:

Senior Housing - Managed Portfolio Average Quarterly Occupancy Wholly-owned: 75.4% - 77.4% Unconsolidated Joint Venture: 66.0% - 68.0%

Investments and Dispositions Investments of $39.0 million with a weighted average initial cash yield of 8.2%. Dispositions and loan repayments of $6.2 million, with associated annualized Cash NOI of $0.4 million. Capital expenditures in our wholly-owned Senior Housing- Managed portfolio of $3.2 million.

Financing and Leverage Management Maintain Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA (including unconsolidated joint venture) below 5.50x on expected Annualized Adjusted EBITDA between $479 million and $481 million as of March 31, 2021. Utilize availability under the revolver and issue between $100 million and $110 million of equity under our ATM Program to fund acquisitions and meet our goal of maintaining leverage below 5.50x.



The estimated amounts above do not include any anticipated funds from the Provider Relief Fund for our Senior Housing - Managed communities. For additional detail and information regarding these estimates, refer to the 1Q 2021 Outlook section of our corresponding Supplemental Report and the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, both available in the Investor Relations section of our website at http://www.sabrahealth.com/investors/financials/reports-presentations/ ....

In January 2021, average monthly occupancy in our wholly-owned Senior Housing - Managed portfolio and Enlivant Joint Venture decreased 165 basis points to 75.9% and 140 basis points to 68.9%, respectively, from December 2020. These declines continue to put pressure on NOI generated from these investments. Additionally, as the tenants within our leased portfolios continue to experience the occupancy declines brought on by the pandemic, the potential for rent relief remains. In the last month, we have seen the acceleration of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution and the deceleration in COVID-19 cases, which makes us more optimistic than at any time since the pandemic began. Nevertheless, uncertainty remains, and accuracy in projecting the pace of recovery remains difficult beyond the very near term.

Commenting on the fourth quarter results, Rick Matros, CEO and Chairman, said, “We continue to be humbled by the commitment to high-quality care our operators and their staff display day in and day out during the pandemic. As we always say, it is what happens inside our buildings that matters most, and we are proud to work with leading care providers who are not only compassionate and highly skilled, but also resilient. We have entered a period of cautious optimism. The vaccine uptake for residents and patients is good and continuing to improve. Likewise, for the staff throughout our portfolio, uptake has improved significantly since the first round of clinics. Many facilities are moving toward a more normalized environment with psychosocial benefits that can’t be overstated. This normalization should improve margins while we look forward to occupancy growth over the coming months. We are heartened by the uptick we have seen over the last month in average occupancy for our top 7 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care operators. Finally, our acquisition pipeline is active and we look forward to executing on investment activity buoyed by our significant liquidity and a balance sheet that is better positioned than at any time in our 10-year history.”

LIQUIDITY

As of December 31, 2020, we had approximately $1.1 billion of liquidity, consisting of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $59.1 million and available borrowings of $1.0 billion under our revolving credit facility. As of December 31, 2020, we also had $234.7 million available under our ATM program.

An explanation of these non-GAAP financial measures is included under "Reporting Definitions" in this release, and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the GAAP financial measures we consider most comparable are included on the Investors section of our website at http://www.sabrahealth.com/investors/financials/reports-presentations/ ....

SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Rental and related revenues $ 110,733 $ 112,847 $ 430,584 $ 452,138 Interest and other income 3,184 4,395 11,940 81,540 Resident fees and services 38,137 38,521 156,045 128,058 Total revenues 152,054 155,763 598,569 661,736 Expenses: Depreciation and amortization 44,158 44,032 176,737 181,549 Interest 24,524 27,429 100,424 126,610 Triple-net portfolio operating expenses 5,109 5,075 20,590 22,215 Senior housing - managed portfolio operating expenses 27,987 25,999 110,963 86,257 General and administrative 8,105 5,934 32,755 30,886 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses and other reserves 1,149 (219) 1,855 1,238 Impairment of real estate 849 2,717 4,003 121,819 Total expenses 111,881 110,967 447,327 570,574 Other (expense) income: Loss on extinguishment of debt — (5,577) (531) (16,340) Other (expense) income (154) 1,709 2,154 2,094 Net gain on sales of real estate 33 1,084 2,861 2,300 Total other (expense) income (121) (2,784) 4,484 (11,946) Income before loss from unconsolidated joint venture and income tax benefit (expense) 40,052 42,012 155,726 79,216 Loss from unconsolidated joint venture (3,562) (1,161) (16,599) (6,796) Income tax benefit (expense) 627 (1,110) (710) (3,402) Net income 37,117 39,741 138,417 69,018 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests — — — (22) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 37,117 $ 39,741 $ 138,417 $ 68,996 Net income attributable to common stockholders, per: Basic common share $ 0.18 $ 0.20 $ 0.67 $ 0.37 Diluted common share $ 0.18 $ 0.20 $ 0.67 $ 0.37 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding, basic 208,101,883 197,840,180 206,223,503 187,172,210 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 209,322,132 199,048,481 207,252,830 188,127,092

SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2020 2019 Assets Real estate investments, net of accumulated depreciation of $681,657 and $539,213 as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively $ 5,285,038 $ 5,341,370 Loans receivable and other investments, net 102,839 107,374 Investment in unconsolidated joint venture 288,761 319,460 Cash and cash equivalents 59,076 39,097 Restricted cash 6,447 10,046 Lease intangible assets, net 82,796 101,509 Accounts receivable, prepaid expenses and other assets, net 160,646 150,443 Total assets $ 5,985,603 $ 6,069,299 Liabilities Secured debt, net $ 79,065 $ 113,070 Term loans, net 1,044,916 1,040,258 Senior unsecured notes, net 1,248,393 1,248,773 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 146,276 108,792 Lease intangible liabilities, net 57,725 69,946 Total liabilities 2,576,375 2,580,839 Equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, zero shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019 — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 210,560,815 and 205,208,018 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 2,106 2,052 Additional paid-in capital 4,163,228 4,072,079 Cumulative distributions in excess of net income (716,195) (573,283) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (39,911) (12,388) Total equity 3,409,228 3,488,460 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,985,603 $ 6,069,299

SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 138,417 $ 69,018 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 176,737 181,549 Non-cash rental and related revenues (4,458) (19,449) Non-cash interest income (2,351) (2,212) Non-cash interest expense 8,418 10,080 Stock-based compensation expense 7,907 9,819 Non-cash lease termination income — (10,579) Loss on extinguishment of debt 531 16,340 Provision for loan losses and other reserves 1,855 1,238 Net gain on sales of real estate (2,861) (2,300) Impairment of real estate 4,003 121,819 Loss from unconsolidated joint venture 16,599 6,796 Distributions of earnings from unconsolidated joint venture 12,795 13,865 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, prepaid expenses and other assets, net (6,398) (9,639) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 3,658 (13,870) Net cash provided by operating activities 354,852 372,475 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of real estate (92,945) (51,136) Origination and fundings of loans receivable (1,651) (13,065) Origination and fundings of preferred equity investments (20,069) — Additions to real estate (47,354) (25,451) Repayments of loans receivable 4,093 18,367 Repayments of preferred equity investments 3,419 5,079 Net proceeds from sales of real estate 16,751 329,050 Distributions in excess of earnings from unconsolidated joint venture 1,305 — Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (136,451) 262,844 Cash flows from financing activities: Net repayments of revolving credit facility — (624,000) Proceeds from issuance of senior unsecured notes — 638,779 Principal payments on senior unsecured notes — (700,000) Principal payments on term loans — (145,000) Principal payments on secured debt (3,072) (3,436) Payments of deferred financing costs (830) (15,598) Payments related to extinguishment of debt — (10,502) Distributions to noncontrolling interest — (316) Issuance of common stock, net 80,092 549,328 Dividends paid on common stock (278,299) (335,435) Net cash used in financing activities (202,109) (646,180) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 16,292 (10,861) Effect of foreign currency translation on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 88 346 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 49,143 59,658 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 65,523 $ 49,143

SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED) (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 92,589 $ 123,854 Income taxes paid $ 2,439 $ 3,911 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities: Decrease in loans receivable and other investments due to acquisition of real estate $ 20,731 $ — Secured debt assumed by buyers in connection with sales of real estate $ 31,830 $ —

SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, INC. FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO), NORMALIZED FFO, ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (AFFO) AND NORMALIZED AFFO (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 37,117 $ 39,741 $ 138,417 $ 68,996 Add: Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 44,158 44,032 176,737 181,549 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets related to noncontrolling interest — — — (93) Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets related to unconsolidated joint venture 5,424 5,547 26,949 21,649 Net gain on sales of real estate (33) (1,084) (2,861) (2,300) Net loss on sales of real estate related to unconsolidated joint venture 10 — 3,281 1,690 Impairment of real estate 849 2,717 4,003 121,819 FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 87,525 $ 90,953 $ 346,526 $ 393,310 Write-offs of straight-line rental income receivable and lease intangibles — — 21,200 7,326 Lease termination income — (854) (300) (67,802) Loss on extinguishment of debt — 5,577 531 16,340 Provision for (recovery of) doubtful accounts and loan losses, net 1,149 (219) 1,855 1,238 Other normalizing items (1) (314) 115 (1,283) 5,330 Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 88,360 $ 95,572 $ 368,529 $ 355,742 FFO attributable to common stockholders $ 87,525 $ 90,953 $ 346,526 $ 393,310 Merger and acquisition costs 50 232 483 424 Stock-based compensation expense 2,256 990 7,907 9,819 Non-cash rental and related revenues (5,798) (6,484) (4,458) (19,449) Non-cash interest income (608) (532) (2,351) (2,212) Non-cash interest expense 1,891 2,234 8,418 10,080 Non-cash portion of loss on extinguishment of debt — 1,972 531 5,838 Provision for (recovery of) loan losses and other reserves 1,149 (219) 1,855 1,238 Non-cash lease termination income — (854) — (10,579) Other non-cash adjustments related to unconsolidated joint venture 576 1,212 1,913 4,135 Other non-cash adjustments 205 76 342 171 AFFO attributable to common stockholders $ 87,246 $ 89,580 $ 361,166 $ 392,775 Cash portion of lease termination income — — (300) (57,223) Cash portion of loss on extinguishment of debt — 3,605 — 10,502 Other normalizing items (1) (337) (10) (1,369) 5,056 Normalized AFFO attributable to common stockholders $ 86,909 $ 93,175 $ 359,497 $ 351,110 Amounts per diluted common share attributable to common stockholders: Net income $ 0.18 $ 0.20 $ 0.67 $ 0.37 FFO $ 0.42 $ 0.46 $ 1.67 $ 2.09 Normalized FFO $ 0.42 $ 0.48 $ 1.78 $ 1.89 AFFO $ 0.42 $ 0.45 $ 1.74 $ 2.08 Normalized AFFO $ 0.41 $ 0.47 $ 1.73 $ 1.86 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted: Net income, FFO and Normalized FFO 209,322,132 199,048,481 207,252,830 188,127,092 AFFO and Normalized AFFO 209,983,245 199,496,049 208,039,530 188,775,872

(1) For FFO and AFFO, the year ended December 31, 2020 includes $2.3 million earned during the period related to legacy Care Capital Properties, Inc. investments. In addition, other normalizing items for FFO and AFFO include triple-net operating expenses, net of recoveries.

Cash Net Operating Income (“Cash NOI”)*

The Company believes that net income attributable to common stockholders as defined by GAAP is the most appropriate earnings measure. The Company considers Cash NOI an important supplemental measure because it allows investors, analysts and its management to evaluate the operating performance of its investments. The Company defines Cash NOI as total revenues less operating expenses and non-cash revenues and expenses. Cash NOI excludes all other financial statement amounts included in net income.

EBITDARM

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, rent and management fees (“EBITDARM”) for a particular facility accruing to the operator/tenant of the property (not the Company), for the period presented. The Company uses EBITDARM in determining EBITDARM Coverage. EBITDARM has limitations as an analytical tool. EBITDARM does not reflect historical cash expenditures or future cash requirements for facility capital expenditures or contractual commitments. In addition, EBITDARM does not represent a property’s net income or cash flows from operations and should not be considered an alternative to those indicators. The Company utilizes EBITDARM to evaluate the core operations of the properties by eliminating management fees, which may vary by operator/tenant and operating structure, and as a supplemental measure of the ability of the Company’s operators/tenants and relevant guarantors to generate sufficient liquidity to meet related obligations to the Company.

EBITDARM Coverage

Represents the ratio of EBITDARM to cash rent for owned facilities (excluding Senior Housing - Managed communities) for the period presented. EBITDARM Coverage is a supplemental measure of a property’s ability to generate cash flows for the operator/tenant (not the Company) to meet the operator’s/tenant’s related cash rent and other obligations to the Company. However, its usefulness is limited by, among other things, the same factors that limit the usefulness of EBITDARM. EBITDARM Coverage includes only Stabilized Facilities and excludes facilities for which data is not available or meaningful.

Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders (“FFO”) and Adjusted Funds from Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders (“AFFO”)*

The Company believes that net income attributable to common stockholders as defined by GAAP is the most appropriate earnings measure. The Company also believes that funds from operations attributable to common stockholders, or FFO, as defined in accordance with the definition used by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“Nareit”), and adjusted funds from operations attributable to common stockholders, or AFFO (and related per share amounts) are important non-GAAP supplemental measures of the Company’s operating performance. Because the historical cost accounting convention used for real estate assets requires straight-line depreciation (except on land), such accounting presentation implies that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. However, since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market and other conditions, presentations of operating results for a real estate investment trust that uses historical cost accounting for depreciation could be less informative. Thus, Nareit created FFO as a supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate investment trusts that excludes historical cost depreciation and amortization, among other items, from net income attributable to common stockholders, as defined by GAAP. FFO is defined as net income attributable to common stockholders, computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from real estate dispositions and the Company’s share of gains or losses from real estate dispositions related to its unconsolidated joint venture, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, net of amounts related to noncontrolling interests, plus the Company’s share of depreciation and amortization related to its unconsolidated joint venture, and real estate impairment charges. AFFO is defined as FFO excluding merger and acquisition costs, stock-based compensation expense, non-cash rental and related revenues, non-cash interest income, non-cash interest expense, non-cash portion of loss on extinguishment of debt, provision for loan losses and other reserves, non-cash lease termination income and deferred income taxes, as well as other non-cash revenue and expense items (including ineffectiveness gain/loss on derivative instruments, and non-cash revenue and expense amounts related to noncontrolling interests) and the Company’s share of non-cash adjustments related to its unconsolidated joint venture. The Company believes that the use of FFO and AFFO (and the related per share amounts), combined with the required GAAP presentations, improves the understanding of the Company’s operating results among investors and makes comparisons of operating results among real estate investment trusts more meaningful. The Company considers FFO and AFFO to be useful measures for reviewing comparative operating and financial performance because, by excluding the applicable items listed above, FFO and AFFO can help investors compare the operating performance of the Company between periods or as compared to other companies. While FFO and AFFO are relevant and widely used measures of operating performance of real estate investment trusts, they do not represent cash flows from operations or net income attributable to common stockholders as defined by GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to those measures in evaluating the Company’s liquidity or operating performance. FFO and AFFO also do not consider the costs associated with capital expenditures related to the Company’s real estate assets nor do they purport to be indicative of cash available to fund the Company’s future cash requirements. Further, the Company’s computation of FFO and AFFO may not be comparable to FFO and AFFO reported by other real estate investment trusts that do not define FFO in accordance with the current Nareit definition or that interpret the current Nareit definition or define AFFO differently than the Company does.

Normalized FFO and Normalized AFFO*

Normalized FFO and Normalized AFFO represent FFO and AFFO, respectively, adjusted for certain income and expense items that the Company does not believe are indicative of its ongoing operating results. The Company considers Normalized FFO and Normalized AFFO to be useful measures to evaluate the Company’s operating results excluding these income and expense items to help investors compare the operating performance of the Company between periods or as compared to other companies. Normalized FFO and Normalized AFFO do not represent cash flows from operations or net income as defined by GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to those measures in evaluating the Company’s liquidity or operating performance. Normalized FFO and Normalized AFFO also do not consider the costs associated with capital expenditures related to the Company’s real estate assets nor do they purport to be indicative of cash available to fund the Company’s future cash requirements. Further, the Company’s computation of Normalized FFO and Normalized AFFO may not be comparable to Normalized FFO and Normalized AFFO reported by other real estate investment trusts that do not define FFO in accordance with the current Nareit definition or that interpret the current Nareit definition or define FFO and AFFO or Normalized FFO and Normalized AFFO differently than the Company does.

Occupancy Percentage

Occupancy Percentage represents the facilities’ average operating occupancy for the period indicated. The percentages are calculated by dividing the actual census from the period presented by the available beds/units for the same period. Occupancy includes only Stabilized Facilities and excludes facilities for which data is not available or meaningful. Occupancy Percentage for the Company’s unconsolidated joint venture is weighted to reflect the Company’s pro rata share.

REVPOR

REVPOR represents the average revenues generated per occupied unit per month at Senior Housing - Managed communities for the period indicated. It is calculated as resident fees and services revenues, excluding government grant income, divided by average monthly occupied unit days. REVPOR includes only Stabilized Facilities. REVPOR for the Company’s unconsolidated joint venture is weighted to reflect the Company’s pro rata share.

Senior Housing

Senior Housing communities include independent living, assisted living, continuing care retirement and memory care communities.

Senior Housing - Managed

Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements.

Skilled Mix

Skilled Mix is defined as the total Medicare and non-Medicaid managed care patient revenue at Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities divided by the total revenues at Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities for the period indicated. Skilled Mix includes only Stabilized Facilities and excludes facilities for which data is not available or meaningful.

Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care

Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities include skilled nursing, transitional care, multi-license designation and mental health facilities.

Specialty Hospitals and Other

Includes acute care, long-term acute care, rehabilitation and behavioral hospitals, facilities that provide residential services, which may include assistance with activities of daily living, and other facilities not classified as Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care or Senior Housing.

Stabilized Facility

At the time of acquisition, the Company classifies each facility as either stabilized or non-stabilized. In addition, the Company may classify a facility as non-stabilized after acquisition. Circumstances that could result in a facility being classified as non-stabilized include newly completed developments, facilities undergoing major renovations or additions, facilities being repositioned or transitioned to new operators, and significant transitions within the tenants’ business model. Such facilities are typically reclassified to stabilized upon the earlier of maintaining consistent occupancy (85% for Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities and 90% for Senior Housing communities) or 24 months after the date of classification as non-stabilized. Stabilized Facilities exclude (i) facilities held for sale, (ii) strategic disposition candidates, (iii) facilities being transitioned to a new operator, (iv) facilities being transitioned from being leased by the Company to being operated by the Company and (v) facilities acquired during the three months preceding the period presented.

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

