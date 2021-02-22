 

Wayside Technology Group Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call for March 2, 2021 at 8 30 a.m. ET

EATONTOWN, N.J., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) (“Wayside” or the “Company”), an IT channel company providing innovative sales and distribution solutions, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. The results will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.

Wayside management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: (844) 946-0286
International dial-in number: (602) 585-9685
Conference ID: 5275668

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and on the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.waysidetechnology.com.

About Wayside Technology Group
Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) is an IT channel company and parent of Climb Channel Solutions, an international value-added distributor for Emerging Technology Vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector.

Additional information can be found by visiting www.waysidetechnology.com.

Forward Looking Statements
The statements in this release concerning the Company’s future prospects are forward-looking statements that involve certain risks and uncertainties. These risk and uncertainties include, without limitation, the continued acceptance of the Company’s distribution channel by vendors and customers, the timely availability and acceptance of new products, product mix, market conditions, contribution of key vendor relationships and support programs, as well as factors that affect the software industry in general and other factors. Currently, one of the most significant factors, however, is the potential adverse effect of the current pandemic of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, on the Company, the global economy and financial markets. The extent to which COVID-19 impacts the Company will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact, and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, including the impact on our reseller partners and the end customer markets they serve, among others. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact
Michael Vesey
Chief Financial Officer
1-732-389-0932
michael.vesey@waysidetechnology.com

Investor Relations Contact
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Gateway Investor Relations
1-949-574-3860
WSTG@gatewayir.com




Disclaimer

