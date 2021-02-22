 

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Promising New Pre-Clinical Data and Provides Clinical Overview of its XEN1101 Program at ASENT 2021

Pre-Clinical Data Support the Potential Benefit of XEN1101 to Treat Depression and Anhedonia

XEN1101, in Combination with Other Anti-Seizure Medications, Provides Robust Efficacy in Animal Models

Topline Data from XEN1101 Phase 2b X-TOLE Clinical Trial in Adult Focal Epilepsy on Track for Third Quarter of 2021

BURNABY, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, announced that new pre-clinical data and a clinical overview of its XEN1101 program will be presented at ASENT 2021, the virtual annual meeting of the American Society for Experimental Neurotherapeutics. XEN1101 is a differentiated Kv7 potassium channel modulator being developed for the treatment of epilepsy and potentially other neurological disorders. The X-TOLE Phase 2b clinical trial is currently underway studying the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of XEN1101 administered as adjunctive treatment in approximately 300 adult patients with focal epilepsy.

Today, Xenon hosted a symposium presentation entitled, “Addressing an Unmet Medical Need in Adult Focal Epilepsy with XEN1101, a Novel Kv7 Modulator,” which provided an update on XEN1101’s clinical development to date and outlined a number of its unique pharmaceutical properties including:

  • Proven anti-seizure Kv mechanism of action
  • Efficacious as monotherapy and in combination with other anti-seizure medications (ASMs) in pre-clinical models
  • Well-tolerated in Phase 1 clinical studies, and low drop-out and high conversion to open label extension in blinded Phase 2b clinical trial to date
  • Once daily (QD) evening dosing, low daily dose and no dose titration in ongoing Phase 2b clinical trial
  • No significant drug-drug-interactions (DDI) predicted

Dr. Simon Pimstone, Xenon’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our presentations at ASENT 2021 summarize our view that XEN1101 could potentially represent a highly differentiated profile in the focal epilepsy space with important “ease-of use” attributes that we believe are meaningful for physicians and patients combined with a favorable safety/tolerability profile to date. We are looking forward to the read-out of topline results from our ongoing Phase 2b X-TOLE clinical trial, anticipated in the third quarter of this year.”

