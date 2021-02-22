 

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.02.2021, 22:01  |   |   |   

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Y-mAbs”) (Nasdaq: YMAB), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, today announced the closing of its public offering of 2,804,878 shares of its common stock, at a public offering price of $41.00 per share, which includes the exercise in full of the underwriters' option to purchase 365,853 additional shares of common stock. The aggregate gross proceeds to Y-mAbs, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company, were approximately $115 million. All of the shares of common stock were offered by the Company. Y-mAbs’ common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "YMAB."

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities acted as the joint book-running managers for the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co. and Kempen & Co acted as lead co-managers for the offering.

A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 16, 2021. A final prospectus supplement relating to the offering was filed with the SEC on February 18, 2021. Copies of the final prospectus supplement relating to the offering are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The final prospectus supplement and prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, New York 10014 or BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by emailing dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

The shares of common stock described above are being offered by Y-mAbs pursuant to its shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (Reg. No. 333-234034), including a base prospectus, that was filed with the SEC on October 1, 2019 and declared effective by the SEC on October 15, 2019. The securities are being offered only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

