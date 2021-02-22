AMD to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced that Mark Papermaster, chief technology officer and executive vice president, Technology and Engineering, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 12:30 PM EST/9:30 AM PST.



A real-time video webcast of the presentation can be accessed on AMD’s Investor Relations website ir.amd.com. A replay of the webcast can be accessed approximately four hours after the conclusion of the live event and will be available for one (1) year after the conference.