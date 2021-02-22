 

AMD to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced that Mark Papermaster, chief technology officer and executive vice president, Technology and Engineering, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 12:30 PM EST/9:30 AM PST.

A real-time video webcast of the presentation can be accessed on AMD’s Investor Relations website ir.amd.com. A replay of the webcast can be accessed approximately four hours after the conclusion of the live event and will be available for one (1) year after the conference.

About AMD

For more than 50 years, AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies – the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the data center. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website, blog, Facebook and Twitter pages.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo and the combination thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Drew Prairie
AMD Communications
512-602-4425
drew.prairie@amd.com

Investor Contact:
Laura Graves
AMD Investor Relations
408-306-9157
Laura.Graves@amd.com




AMD to Present at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced that Mark Papermaster, chief technology officer and executive vice president, Technology and Engineering, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media …

