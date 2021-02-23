Evolving Gold Corp. Closes Private Placement

The proceeds from the Offering will be used to pay down existing liabilities and for general working capital purposes.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolving Gold Corp. (CSE: EVG) (FSE: EV71) (OTCB: EVOGF) (the “ Company ” or “ EVG ”) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of January 14, 2021, the Company has closed a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) to raise gross proceeds of $250,000 through the sale of 5,000,000 common shares priced at $0.05 per share. All shares issued are subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance.

Mr. David Valisek, a Director of the Company, participated in the Offering for a total of 250,000 common shares. This participation constitutes a “related party transaction” for the purposes of Multilateral Instrument 61-101, Protection of Minority Share Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”). The Company is relying upon exemptions from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation and seek minority shareholder approval for the Offering on the basis that the fair market value of the participation by related parties in the Offering is less than 25% of the Company’s current market capitalization.

The Company also advises that, further to its news release of February 10, 2021, the Company has issued 1,347,616 shares in settlement of $67,380 of prior debt owed to an arm’s length third party. These shares are also subject to a four month hold period from the date of issue.

