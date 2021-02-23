 

DGAP-News Befesa S.A.: Preliminary 2020 results: Befesa delivers strongest quarter of the year - returning to 2019 levels

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.02.2021, 07:30  |  83   |   |   

DGAP-News: Befesa S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Results/Quarter Results
Befesa S.A.: Preliminary 2020 results: Befesa delivers strongest quarter of the year - returning to 2019 levels

23.02.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

/

PRESS AND INVESTOR ANNOUNCEMENT

Preliminary full year 2020 results

Befesa delivers strongest quarter of the year - returning to 2019 levels

- Q4 strongest quarter in 2020 with adjusted EBITDA of €42.4m, recovered back to 2019 level

- FY 2020 adjusted EBITDA at €127.0m, 20% decrease yoy (FY 2019: €159.6m)

- Operating cash flow at €92.5m, down 10% yoy; Closing with solid €154.6m of cash, up 23% yoy

- Capacity utilization and volumes resilient in 2020

- China expansion on track: Completing first plant construction in Q1; second plant after the summer

Luxembourg, 23 February 2021 - Befesa S.A. ("Befesa"), the leading provider of hazardous waste recycling services enabling the circular economy within the steel and aluminium industries, has delivered its strongest quarter in 2020, with Q4 EBITDA of €42.4m, at the same level as Q4 2019. Befesa continued its quarter-on-quarter recovery following the COVID-19 induced low in Q2 (Q1 €33.6m, Q2 €21.7m, Q3 €29.3m, Q4 €42.4m). This brings FY 2020 adjusted EBITDA up to €127.0m, within the upper third of FY 2020 EBITDA guidance range of €100m to €135m. Compared to FY 2019, earnings decreased by 20%, or €33m, primarily driven by lower blended zinc prices (down €144/t yoy to €2,136/t) as well as unfavourable higher treatment charges (TCs) at $300/t (vs. $245/t in 2019).

Net profit in 2020 decreased from €82.7m in 2019 to €47.6m, corresponding to earnings per share (EPS) of €1.40. In 2020, Befesa distributed a total dividend of €25m (€0.73 per share), equal to 30% of €82.7m net profit in 2019.

Operating cash flow decreased 10% to €92.5m. Befesa's rigorous cash management resulted in total cash flow of €29.1m, improving cash on hand by 23% to €154.6m (€125.5m at year-end 2019). Together with the entirely undrawn Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) of €75.0m, Befesa has a strong financial position of €230m liquidity. Net debt improved to €393.6m compared to €416.9m at the end of 2019 (leverage x3.10 vs. x2.61 at 2019 year-end).

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Befesa S.A.: Preliminary 2020 results: Befesa delivers strongest quarter of the year - returning to 2019 levels DGAP-News: Befesa S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Results/Quarter Results Befesa S.A.: Preliminary 2020 results: Befesa delivers strongest quarter of the year - returning to 2019 levels 23.02.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG hat eine Investition in Arweave getätigt
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I: Erstes europäisches Tech-SPAC startet erfolgreich an der Frankfurter ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I: First tech-focused SPAC in Europe successfully launches on the Frankfurt Stock ...
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings integriert weiteres Unternehmen in sein Beteiligungsportfolio
wallstreet: online capital AG: Migration der VW-Bank-Kunden erfolgreich abgeschlossen
DGAP-News: Linde Recognized by S&P Global in The Sustainability Yearbook 2021
DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE: Ausgabe neuer Aktien unter bestehendem Aktienoptionsprogramm und Verkauf von ...
DGAP-News: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE:
DGAP-News: United Lithium ergänzt das Management Board.
DGAP-News: asknet Solutions AG welcomes Digital Domain as new investor and strategic partner
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 - Erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Firmengeschichte
AIXTRON: „NeuroSys' ist ein Zukunftscluster der BMBF-Initiative „Clusters4Future' / ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto European CE-IVD Application for 25-Minute COVID-19 RT-PCR Test
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps Moduleinheit der dritten Generation hat die Effizienz ...
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: VARTA AG: VARTA AG kündigt hohe Dividende für 2020 an
Trade Republic Bank GmbH: TRADE REPUBLIC WIRD DEUTSCHLANDS GRÖSSTER ANBIETER KOSTENFREIER ETF- UND AKTIENSPARPLÄNE
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG übertrifft Prognose, kündigt erstmals Dividende an und präsentiert neuen ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Befesa S.A.: Vorläufiges Geschäftsergebnis 2020: Befesa liefert stärkstes Quartal des Jahres und ist zurück auf dem Niveau von 2019 (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Befesa S.A.: Vorläufiges Geschäftsergebnis 2020: Befesa liefert stärkstes Quartal des Jahres und ist zurück auf dem Niveau von 2019

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
19
Befesa ein Stern oder eine Sternschnuppe