 

Atos boosts supercomputing power by 10 for Spanish State Meteorological Agency AEMET

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.02.2021, 10:00  |  28   |   |   

       
  Logotipo Descripción generada automáticamente
    Press release
 

 


 

Atos boosts supercomputing power by 10 for Spanish State Meteorological Agency AEMET

Paris (France), Madrid (Spain), February 23, 2021 – Atos announces that it has been selected by the Spanish State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) to supply and install its computing and storage technology, through the tender “Contracting of Supply through leasing without the option to purchase a Supercomputing System for the AEMET”. Based on the BullSequana supercomputing architecture from Atos, the new supercomputer will provide almost ten times more computing capacity than the current one which was installed in the 2014.

This new supercomputer will reinforce and expand AEMET’s current computing capabilities to boost research in different areas such as weather forecasting, climate change, wave prediction and support its collaboration with international organizations. Additionally, it supports AEMET meet the new strategic, technological and service provision challenges, such as preparing, supplying and disseminating meteorological information and forecasts, in its 2019-21 Action Plan, thereby consolidating its presence as one of the main meteorological centers in Europe.

The availability of the new high-performance system will not only allow for greater computing capacity and a reduction in the time necessary for the execution of numerical models, but it will also enable us to optimize resources, automate processes and put in place comprehensive procedures, to promote a more sustainable architecture." said Raúl Hilara, Telematics Coordinator of the State Meteorological Agency at AEMET.

The fact that AEMET has renewed their confidence in our technological capabilities is testament to our expertise and we are proud that Atos will continue to be their reference technology provider in supercomputing, accompanying them in the new challenges of weather forecasting and climate change. This new success strengthens our commitment as a European leader in the meteorology sector. " said José Camacho, director of HPC & Quantum computing of Atos in Iberia.
This project will consist of the installation of two clusters equipped with more than 50,000 cores based on AMD EPYC processor technology, with a capacity 5.9 PB of gross storage, linked with a low latency interconnect network of 200 Gbits / sec.

###

Information for journalists

For more details on AEMET, please go to http://www.aemet.es/es/conocenos/recursos

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 105,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos operates under the brands Atos and Atos|Syntel. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Press Contacts:

Spain: Christian Suell | christian.suell@atos.net | +34 91 038 98 27

Global: Laura Fau | laura.fau@atos.net | +33 6 73 64 04 18

 

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Atos boosts supercomputing power by 10 for Spanish State Meteorological Agency AEMET              Atos boosts supercomputing power by 10 for Spanish State Meteorological Agency AEMET Paris (France), Madrid (Spain), February 23, 2021 – Atos announces that it has been selected by the Spanish State Meteorological …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Ebix Reaffirms Business Outlook for 2021 and Beyond
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Purchases Additional 60.7 Bitcoins for Netcoins Operational Float; Total ...
Kimberly Harriman Joins Plug Power Board of Directors
Blockchain Foundry Issues Compensation Options
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Cleared to Proceed with Human Studies of Tempol for the Treatment of ...
FenixOro Identifies Potential Bulk Tonnage Exploration Target at Abriaqui
POET Technologies Provides Highlights and Results of Special Meeting
Titel
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
Atos grows its Salesforce capabilities and completes the acquisition of Profit4SF
19.02.21
Atos: Buyback program limited to 820,000 shares
18.02.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Inflationssorgen drücken weiter auf die Kurse
18.02.21
Aktien Europa: Leichte Verluste - Inflationssorgen dominieren weiterhin
18.02.21
Atos boosts its decarbonization ambition committing to Net Zero by 2028
18.02.21
Atos: 2020 annual results
16.02.21
Atos, Axione and Siemens to manage multi-service network and monitoring of three new metro lines in Paris
09.02.21
Atos named a Leader in Smart Cities in Europe by IDC MarketScape
08.02.21
Nest appoints Atos to design and build digital future-focused scheme
02.02.21
Statement

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
17
Atos (Wie geht es weiter)