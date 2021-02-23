Wells Fargo Enters Agreement with GTCR and Reverence Capital Partners to Sell Wells Fargo Asset Management

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. As part of the transaction, Wells Fargo will own a 9.9% equity interest and will continue to serve as an important client and distribution partner.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM) to GTCR LLC and Reverence Capital Partners, L.P. This sale includes Wells Fargo Bank N.A.’s business of acting as trustee to its collective investment trusts and all related WFAM legal entities. 1 Under the terms of the agreement, the purchase price is $2.1 billion.

WFAM is a leading asset management firm with $603 billion in assets under management,2 24 offices globally, and specialized investment teams supported by more than 450 investment professionals. WFAM and its investment teams provide a broad range of differentiated investment products and solutions to help its diverse range of clients meet their investment objectives. “Operating as an independent firm as a portfolio company of GTCR and Reverence Capital will provide numerous benefits to WFAM’s clients, employees, and strategic partners — including Wells Fargo. At the same time, this transaction reflects Wells Fargo’s strategy to focus on businesses that serve our core consumer and corporate clients, and will allow us to focus even more on growing our wealth and brokerage businesses,” said Barry Sommers, CEO of Wells Fargo’s Wealth & Investment Management division.

GTCR and Reverence Capital are two respected private equity firms with deep experience investing in the asset management space. The two firms have successful track records of growing wealth and asset management businesses for the long term and will provide WFAM with the resources and expertise to deepen its innovative investment solutions. Upon closing of the transaction, the new, independent company will be rebranded.

Nico Marais, WFAM’s CEO since June 2019, will remain CEO; he and his leadership team will continue to oversee the business. Joseph A. Sullivan, former chairman and CEO of Legg Mason, will be appointed as executive chairman of the board of the new company following the closing of the transaction.

“This transaction represents a significant milestone in the growth and evolution of our firm,” said Marais. “Through this new partnership, our business will be even better positioned to execute our strategy and provide our clients with innovative products and solutions to help them reach their investment goals.”