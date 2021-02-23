 

Agios to Present at March Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism to treat cancer and genetically defined diseases, today announced that the company is scheduled to present at the following March investor conferences:

  • Cowen 41st Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 11:40 a.m. ET; and
  • Oppenheimer 31st Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 9:20 a.m. ET.

Live webcasts of the presentations can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the company's website at www.agios.com. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the Agios website for at least two weeks following each presentation.

About Agios
Agios is focused on discovering and developing novel investigational medicines to treat malignant hematology, solid tumors and genetically defined diseases through scientific leadership in the field of cellular metabolism. In addition to an active research and discovery pipeline across these three therapeutic areas, Agios has two approved oncology precision medicines and multiple first-in-class investigational therapies in clinical and/or preclinical development. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.agios.com.

Contacts

Investors & Media:
Holly Manning, 617-844-6630
Director, Investor Relations
Holly.Manning@agios.com




