Agios to Present at March Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism to treat cancer and genetically defined diseases, today announced that the company is scheduled to present at the following March investor conferences:



Cowen 41 st Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 11:40 a.m. ET; and

Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 11:40 a.m. ET; and Oppenheimer 31st Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 9:20 a.m. ET.

Live webcasts of the presentations can be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the company's website at www.agios.com. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the Agios website for at least two weeks following each presentation.