UroGen Pharma Announces March 2021 Conference Schedule

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq:URGN) a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building and commercializing novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases, today announced that it will present at the following virtual conferences in March 2021:

Cowen 41 st Annual Health Care Conference Tuesday, March 2 9:10AM Eastern Time

Annual Health Care Conference Oppenheimer 31 st Annual Healthcare Conference Tuesday, March 16 1:10PM Eastern Time

A live webcast of each event will be available on the Investors & Media section of UroGen's website at www.urogen.com. A replay of each webcast will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 30 days.