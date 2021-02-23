 

Krystal Biotech to Present at the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech Inc., (“Krystal”) (NASDAQ: KRYS), the leader in redosable gene therapies for rare diseases, today announced that Krish S. Krishnan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will be participating in a fireside chat at the 41st Annual Cowen Health Care Conference taking place March 1-4, 2021.

Details for the webcast are as follows:

  Presentation Date:   Thursday, March 4, 2021
  Presentation Time: 9:50 AM – 10:20 AM EST
  Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen81/krys/1993389 

A webcast of the presentation will be available for 90 days and can be found on the Krystal Biotech website at: http://ir.krystalbio.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About Krystal Biotech
Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) is a pivotal-stage gene therapy company leveraging its novel, redosable gene therapy platform and in-house manufacturing capabilities to develop therapies to treat serious rare diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.krystalbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Krystal Biotech, Inc., including but not limited to statements about the development of Krystal’s product candidates, such as plans for the design, conduct and timelines of ongoing clinical trials of beremagene geperpavec (“B-VEC”), KB105, KB104, KB301 and KB407; the clinical utility of B-VEC, KB105, KB104, KB301 and KB407, and Krystal’s plans for filing of regulatory approvals and efforts to bring B-VEC, KB105, KB104, KB301 and KB407 to market; the market opportunity for and the potential market acceptance of B-VEC, KB105, KB104, KB301 and KB407; plans to pursue research and development of other product candidates; the sufficiency of Krystal’s existing cash resources; the unanticipated impact of COVID-19 on Krystal’s business operations, pre-clinical activities and clinical trials; and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “likely,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and conduct of clinical trials, availability and timing of data from clinical trials, whether results of early clinical trials or trials will be indicative of the results of ongoing or future trials, uncertainties associated with regulatory review of clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals, the availability or commercial potential of product candidates including B-VEC, KB105, KB104, KB301 and KB407, the sufficiency of cash resources and need for additional financing and such other important factors as are set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Krystal’s annual and quarterly reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Krystal’s views as of the date of this release. Krystal anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Krystal may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Krystal’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

CONTACTS:

Investors:
Whitney Ijem
wijem@krystalbio.com

Media:
Mary Coyle
TellMed Strategies
mary.coyle@tmstrat.com

Source: Krystal Biotech, Inc.




Disclaimer

