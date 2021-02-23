 

Skybox Security Announces 2020 Partner Awards

Channel and distributor partners recognized for commitment to customer excellence and performance

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skybox Security, a global leader in security posture management, today announced the winners of its 2020 Partner Awards. The inaugural award program recognizes Skybox partners for excellence in delivering, integrating and building solutions enabled by the Skybox Security Management Platform. 

"Skybox Security is dedicated to investing in partners and accelerating channel growth. Together, we are securing the most complex networks on Earth," said Lance Buchholz, vice president of route-to-market, Skybox Security. "These solution providers are addressing the complexity and speed of business today with an insight-driven, proactive approach to security."

The 2020 Skybox Partner Awards honor channel partners and distributors for remarkable customer commitment, performance, growth and business excellence. The following cybersecurity luminaries were honored for their 2020 achievements.

Partner of the Year

  • APAC: BT Security
  • EMEA: BT Security
  • North America: GuidePoint Security

Distributor of the Year

  • APAC: RAH Infotech Pvt Ltd
  • EMEA: Arrow UK

Growth Partner of the Year

  • APAC: Valuepoint Techsol Private Limited
  • EMEA: DI.GI. International S.p.A.
  • North America: Sayers

Win of the Year

  • APAC: BT Security
  • EMEA: Computacenter AG & Co. oHG
  • North America: HCL Technologies

The Skybox Security Posture Management Platform is the only solution with the ability to collectively visualize and analyze hybrid and multi-cloud networks with full context and understanding of the attack surface. Integrating with over 150 networking, security, cloud and IT management solutions, the Skybox platform sits at the heart of our partners' portfolios. To see the bigger picture, schedule a test drive.   

About the Skybox Partner Program
The Skybox Security Partner Program gives distributors, resellers, GSIs, MSSPs and service partners a competitive edge with go-to-market models and resources. The vendor-agnostic Security Posture Management platform helps your customers realize the full benefits of your existing cybersecurity portfolio. Skybox Security Partners deliver expertise and integrated solutions that maximize resources and build business resiliency. Become a partner.

About Skybox Security
Over 500 of the largest and most security-conscious enterprises in the world rely on Skybox for the insights and assurance required to stay ahead of dynamically changing attack surfaces. Our Security Posture Management Platform delivers complete visibility, analytics and automation to quickly map, prioritize and remediate vulnerabilities across your organization. The vendor-agnostic solution intelligently optimizes security policies, actions and change processes across all corporate networks and cloud environments. With Skybox, security teams can now focus on the most strategic business initiatives while ensuring enterprises remain protected.  

We are Skybox. Secure more, limit less. www.skyboxsecurity.com  

2021 Skybox Security, Inc. All rights reserved. Skybox Security and the Skybox Security logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Skybox Security, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Product specifications subject to change at any time without prior notice.

Media contact
Ashley Nakano
Corporate Communications
ashley.nakano@skyboxsecurity.com

Skybox Security logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1442579/Skybox_Partner_Award_2020_PR.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1011662/Skybox_Security_logo.jpg  



Skybox Security Announces 2020 Partner Awards Channel and distributor partners recognized for commitment to customer excellence and performance SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Skybox Security, a global leader in security posture management, today announced the winners of its …

