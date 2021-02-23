QMC HealthID Partners with Tried & Tested to Support COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing in the UK  

Tried & Tested specializes in the development and implementation of Covid-19 test programs, including rapid Antigen, IgM/IgG Antibody, and PCR tests. The company has experience with the rollout of testing programs at the national, regional and metropolitan levels across the public and private sectors. The QMC HealthID platform is expected to add new capabilities to the Tried and Tested portfolio of test offerings.

QMC HealthID , a wholly owned subsidiary of Quantum Materials Corp , today announced that it has partnered with Tried & Tested COVID-19 testing services. The QMC HealthID service will allow companies and individuals to see and select a particular COVID-19 test kit and record the test results.

“We look forward to introducing QMC HealthID as part of a multi-layered solution to reduce the impact of Covid and hopefully help us on our way out of the pandemic,” said Charles Palmer, Director of Tried & Tested. “When we were introduced to the QMC team, we found likeminded individuals who wanted to create a fast, affordable, scalable and disruptive solution which made full use of maximizing the latest technology.“

QMC HealthID plans to leverage Tried and Tested knowledge and experience in the UK marketplace. Tried and Tested’s network of relationships adds to QMC HealthID’s ecosystem of test providers that includes Innova Medical Group, MicroGen Diagnostics, and Osang Healthcare. Tried and Tested brings additional professional capabilities related to test protocols and a network of registered healthcare staff for test administration.

“As our world shifts its focus on getting back to life, we see promise in the partnership with Tried & Tested,” said Stephen B. Squires, CEO of Quantum Materials Corp. “Joining forces with Tried & Tested accelerates our plan to offer QMC HealthID in the UK. We look forward to working with the Tried & Tested team, a highly experienced and innovative group, who have been deeply involved in the provision of scale Covid-19 testing programs. We could not have found a more capable partner.”

About Quantum Materials Corp

