Basilea launches a private placement of new shares by way of an accelerated bookbuilding

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd ("Basilea" or the "Company") announced today the launch of an offering of up to 1 million new registered shares with a par value of CHF 1.00 per share. The net proceeds from this private placement will be used for i) the clinical development of Basilea’s clinical oncology drug candidates derazantinib and lisavanbulin, ii) pre-clinical research and development activities, and iii) working capital and other general corporate purposes, including investments in or in-licensing of complementary businesses, products or assets.

The new shares correspond to approximately 8% of Basilea’s currently issued share capital and will be issued from the Company's authorized share capital, excluding subscription rights of existing shareholders. The offer price of the new shares will be determined in an accelerated bookbuilding process, which will start immediately. The offer price as well as the number of new shares will be announced following the completion of the bookbuilding process, which is expected prior to market open on SIX Swiss Exchange on February 24, 2021. The transaction will be executed by way of a placement of shares offered exclusively to professional investors in Switzerland and qualified investors outside Switzerland and the United States of America pursuant to Regulation S of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and in the United States to qualified institutional buyers as defined in Rule 144A under the Securities Act pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

The new shares are expected to be listed and admitted to trading on SIX Swiss Exchange on February 26, 2021. Payment and settlement are expected to take place on or around February 26, 2021. The new shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares.

In connection with the offering, Basilea has agreed to a 150-day lock-up period following the settlement, subject to customary exceptions. Members of the Board of Directors and Management of Basilea have agreed to a 150-day lock-up period following the settlement, subject to customary exceptions.

Cantor Fitzgerald, Credit Suisse and Bryan Garnier are acting as Joint Bookrunners in connection with the offering.

About Basilea

Basilea is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Switzerland. We are committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative drugs to meet the medical needs of patients with cancer and infectious diseases. We have successfully launched two hospital brands, Cresemba for the treatment of invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of severe bacterial infections. We are conducting clinical studies with two targeted drug candidates for the treatment of a range of cancers and have a number of preclinical assets in both cancer and infectious diseases in our portfolio. Basilea is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Please visit basilea.com.