 

WISeKey launches WISe.Social, a new Authenticated and Trusted Social Network, exclusive to WISeID users

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.02.2021, 18:00  |  68   |   |   

WISeKey launches WISe.Social, a new Authenticated and Trusted Social Network, exclusive to WISeID users

Register now and start exchanging information with your friends and family at www.wise.social

WISe.Social network allows WISeID users to share information on a newsfeed-style social platform using strong user identification


ZUG, Switzerland – February 23, 2021 – WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, today announced that its WISe.Social, a new authenticated social-networking site, allows users with a WISeID digital identity to share links and discuss articles through a newsfeed platform. The new social network will not use advertising or collect data from users. It is designed for people and organizations wishing to share data among their ecosystems without the concern of algorithms tracing them and their data.

WISe.Social is based on WISeID, WISeKey’s platform for personal identity and security services based on digital certificates and other innovative technologies, with a strong focus on Trust. WISeKey defines digital trust as the confidence users have in a social media platform to protect their information and provide a safe environment for them to create and engage with content. With the identity verification services of WISeID, users can now securely exchange information with partners based on their identity validation level. WISeID enables three levels of identity validation: “Basic,” where only the email is validated, “Validated,” where the full name is confirmed against an identity document, and “Validated Pro,” where also the professional details are validated. WISeKey offers free of cost “Basic” accounts and the availability to upgrade the account with different pricing models.

The objective of WISe.Social is to integrate identity management and cybersecurity features on a social network platform to effectively control fake information originated by unverified accounts. To that effect, WISeKey developed a new paradigm for social networks embedded with digital identity technology, which employs decentralized processes to create trusted networks and secured ways to exchange information between users through a better mechanism designed for trusted social networks.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WISeKey launches WISe.Social, a new Authenticated and Trusted Social Network, exclusive to WISeID users WISeKey launches WISe.Social, a new Authenticated and Trusted Social Network, exclusive to WISeID users Register now and start exchanging information with your friends and family at www.wise.social WISe.Social network allows WISeID users to share …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Blockchain Foundry Issues Compensation Options
POET Technologies Targets New Markets for Co-Packaged Optics and Optical Sensing Applications with ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Exceeds $100,000 Daily Revenue Threshold
Victory Square Technologies Inc. Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. Announces ...
Final Results and NAV Update
McEwen Mining: Gold Bar Updated Feasibility Study Report Filed
Northland Power Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Early Warning Disclosure: Acquisition of Securities of Blockchain Foundry
Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.02.21
WISeKey Combines Interoperable Centrally-Managed PKI with Blockchain-Rooted Trust
18.02.21
WISeKey Announces Appointment of Patrick Williamson as Chief Operating Officer
16.02.21
WISeKey Applies for Independent Identity Provider Status to Support the Swiss Federal e-ID Act
10.02.21
WISeKey’s Identity Technology and Semiconductors Provides Remote Identification (Remote ID) for New Drones’ Digital License Plates
09.02.21
WISeKey Combating Counterfeit and Extending AIoT with arago’s AI and Automation
03.02.21
WISeKey and Turing Cryptography Sign Strategic Partnership to Jointly Commercialize Trust Services
02.02.21
WISeKey Delivers Secure Microcontrollers for LEGIC’s Multi-Purpose Security Modules / Reader ICs
01.02.21
WISeKey Acquires 51% of arago’s Share Capital and Signs a Binding Term Sheet to Acquire the 49% Remaining Minority Interest; the Combined Company Becomes a Leader in the Cybersecurity AI-Powered Knowledge Automation Market
28.01.21
WISeKey Shareholders Approved All Agenda Items of its 2021 Extraordinary General Meeting
27.01.21
WISeKey’s VaultIC Microprocessor Secures Cold Wallets and Offers Security and Ease-of-Use for Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrency Users

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
332
Wisekey - lohnendes Investment?