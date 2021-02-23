WISeKey launches WISe.Social, a new Authenticated and Trusted Social Network, exclusive to WISeID users



ZUG, Switzerland – February 23, 2021 – WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, today announced that its WISe.Social, a new authenticated social-networking site, allows users with a WISeID digital identity to share links and discuss articles through a newsfeed platform. The new social network will not use advertising or collect data from users. It is designed for people and organizations wishing to share data among their ecosystems without the concern of algorithms tracing them and their data.

WISe.Social is based on WISeID, WISeKey’s platform for personal identity and security services based on digital certificates and other innovative technologies, with a strong focus on Trust. WISeKey defines digital trust as the confidence users have in a social media platform to protect their information and provide a safe environment for them to create and engage with content. With the identity verification services of WISeID, users can now securely exchange information with partners based on their identity validation level. WISeID enables three levels of identity validation: “Basic,” where only the email is validated, “Validated,” where the full name is confirmed against an identity document, and “Validated Pro,” where also the professional details are validated. WISeKey offers free of cost “Basic” accounts and the availability to upgrade the account with different pricing models.

The objective of WISe.Social is to integrate identity management and cybersecurity features on a social network platform to effectively control fake information originated by unverified accounts. To that effect, WISeKey developed a new paradigm for social networks embedded with digital identity technology, which employs decentralized processes to create trusted networks and secured ways to exchange information between users through a better mechanism designed for trusted social networks.