 

DGAP-Adhoc Corestate with preliminary figures for 2020: revenues within outlook, EBITDA and adjusted net profit miss company's expectations - outlook for 2021 foresees significant growth

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.02.2021, 19:50  |  38   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Results
Corestate with preliminary figures for 2020: revenues within outlook, EBITDA and adjusted net profit miss company's expectations - outlook for 2021 foresees significant growth

23-Feb-2021 / 19:50 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Corestate with preliminary figures for 2020: revenues within outlook, EBITDA and adjusted net profit miss company's expectations - outlook for 2021 foresees significant growth

- Aggregated revenues and gains of € 191m, EBITDA of € 17m, adjusted net profit of € -48m

- Financial outlook for 2021: EBITDA between € 90m and € 115m

- Deleveraging target for 2021 confirmed, with a financial leverage ratio of under 3x

Luxembourg, 23 February 2021. Corestate Capital Holding S.A. (Corestate) has, based on its unaudited and preliminary figures, generated aggregated revenues and gains of € 191m in 2020 and thus met its own financial outlook of € 185m to € 210m. EBITDA was at € 17m and therefor also below the company's own expectations of € 55m and € 80m as was the adjusted net profit with
€ -48m; here, the outlook stood between € 25m and € 50m. Both performance indicators fell significantly short of the company's own expectations on account of mainly non-cash effective, significant negative valuation effects and one-off expenses, but also due to writing-down of goodwill.

Cash and cash equivalents in the company stood at € 91m at year-end. This figure does not yet include around € 100m of mezzanine lending at the real estate financing subsidiary Helvetic Financial Services; repayment is scheduled for the first half of 2021 and will increase liquidity accordingly. Net financial debt at the end of December 2020 was at € 517m. Based on the debt reduction already announced, the company reaffirms to reach the medium-term target corridor of 2.0x to 3.0x. by end of 2021.

The financial outlook for the current year forecasts an increase in aggregated revenues and gains to between € 235m and € 260m, EBITDA adjusted for the transaction costs related to the acquisition of Aggregate Financial Services ("AFS") of between € 90m and € 115m and adjusted net profit of between € 50m and € 75m. This outlook takes into account the pro rata consolidation of AFS from July 2021, as well as the currently foreseeable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business activities and the economic environment of the company.

Notifying Person:
Dr. Kai Gregor Klinger
Chief Markets Officer
T: +49 69 3535630107 / M: +49 152 22755400
ir@corestate-capital.com

Further details on the performance indicators used are available on our website at https://corestate-capital.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/KPI-E-eng.pdf.

23-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
4, Rue Jean Monnet
L-2180 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +49 69 3535630-107
Fax: +49 69 3535630-29
E-mail: IR@corestate-capital.com
Internet: www.corestate-capital.com
ISIN: LU1296758029
WKN: A141J3
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1170591

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1170591  23-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1170591&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Corestate with preliminary figures for 2020: revenues within outlook, EBITDA and adjusted net profit miss company's expectations - outlook for 2021 foresees significant growth DGAP-Ad-hoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Annual Results Corestate with preliminary figures for 2020: revenues within outlook, EBITDA and adjusted net profit miss company's expectations - outlook for 2021 foresees significant growth …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Manz AG: Follow-up order for assembly lines in the field of e-mobility
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE verzeichnet Zuwachs von 518 % beim Eigenbestand an Krypto-Assets auf EUR 170 Mio.
DGAP-News: ElringKlinger mit vorläufigen Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020: Erneut starker Cashflow ...
Manz AG: Folgeauftrag für Montagelinien im Bereich Elektromobilität
DGAP-News: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum ends financial year 2020 with strong Q4 sales and ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Announces Dividend Proposal
EQS-Adhoc: SIG Combibloc Group AG: Strong 2020 performance demonstrates business resilience
DGAP-News: Exasol AG: Trading update for 2020 and outlook for 2021
DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE: Placement price for new shares issued in connection with existing stock option ...
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG launches its first logistics property fund
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 - Erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps Moduleinheit der dritten Generation hat die Effizienz ...
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: VARTA AG: VARTA AG kündigt hohe Dividende für 2020 an
Trade Republic Bank GmbH: TRADE REPUBLIC WIRD DEUTSCHLANDS GRÖSSTER ANBIETER KOSTENFREIER ETF- UND AKTIENSPARPLÄNE
DGAP-News: Weitere Stärkung der freien Marktkapitalisierung der BVB Aktie
DGAP-News: BIT Capital: Berliner Asset Manager durchbricht Milliarden-Euro-Grenze
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG übertrifft Prognose, kündigt erstmals Dividende an und präsentiert neuen ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:50 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Corestate mit vorläufigen Zahlen für 2020: Umsatz innerhalb der Prognose, EBITDA und bereinigtes Konzernergebnis verfehlen eigene Erwartungen - Ausblick für 2021 sieht deutliches Wachstum vor (deutsch)
19:50 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Corestate mit vorläufigen Zahlen für 2020: Umsatz innerhalb der Prognose, EBITDA und bereinigtes Konzernergebnis verfehlen eigene Erwartungen - Ausblick für 2021 sieht deutliches Wachstum vor
18.02.21
DGAP-News: Corestate-Tochter Hannover Leasing erwirbt für Spezial-AIF zukunftsweisende Projektentwicklung 'Weitblick 1.7' im Innovationspark Augsburg (deutsch)
18.02.21
DGAP-News: Corestate subsidiary Hannover Leasing acquires state-of-the-art project development 'Weitblick 1.7' in Augsburg Innovation Park for a special AIF
18.02.21
DGAP-News: Corestate-Tochter Hannover Leasing erwirbt für Spezial-AIF zukunftsweisende Projektentwicklung 'Weitblick 1.7' im Innovationspark Augsburg
11.02.21
DGAP-News: Corestate legt mit offenem Spezial-AIF 'Stadtquartiere I' den ersten Fonds seiner Art in Deutschland für institutionelle Investoren auf (deutsch)
11.02.21
DGAP-News: Corestate sets up open-end special AIF 'Stadtquartiere I', the first of its kind in Germany for institutional investors
11.02.21
DGAP-News: Corestate legt mit offenem Spezial-AIF 'Stadtquartiere I' den ersten Fonds seiner Art in Deutschland für institutionelle Investoren auf
09.02.21
DGAP-News: Corestate erhöht Schlagkraft des Vertriebs - Philipp Ellebracht neuer Group Head of Sales (deutsch)
09.02.21
DGAP-News: Corestate increases the strength of its Sales structures - Philipp Ellebracht named new Group Head of Sales

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
4.942
Corestate Capital - Mit Studentenwohnheimen zum Erfolg?