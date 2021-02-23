 

CB Financial Services, Inc. Announces Implementation of Branch Optimization Initiatives

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.02.2021, 22:05  |  33   |   |   

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQGM: CBFV) (“CB Financial” or “the Company”), the holding company of Community Bank, today announced the implementation of strategic initiatives to improve Community Bank’s financial performance and to position the bank for continued profitable growth.

Community Bank intends to optimize its current branch network through the consolidation of six branches and the possible divestiture of others, while expanding technology and infrastructure investments in its remaining locations. The decision was the result of a comprehensive internal study that measured branch performance by comparing financial and non-financial indicators to growth opportunities, while evolving changes in consumer preferences, largely driven by the global pandemic, led to an acceleration of branch optimization efforts. Community Bank plans to provide affected customers with details to ensure a seamless transition with minimal disruption to their daily banking needs.

Management believes this initiative is an important first step to improve Community Bank’s operations, and to provide enhanced efficiency and production capabilities. The Bank has also engaged with third-party workflow optimization experts to assist in implementing a number of robotic process automations (RPAs) and more effective sales management that it expects will improve operational efficiencies in the near and long-term. These efforts will likely result in additional innovations designed to improve growth prospects for the Community Bank as customer preferences for mobile and other technology-based services evolve.

In connection with the branch consolidations and the other branch optimization initiatives, CB Financial anticipates non-recurring pre-tax costs during 2021 of up to $6.1 million. This estimated cost excludes the impact of any premium from sale of branches, and assumes no salvage value, lease termination, severance, and other costs associated with the consolidations or sales; however, the Company does anticipate some recovery of these costs over time.

CB Financial expects an annual reduction in pre-tax operating expenses in 2021 of approximately $1.5 million, along with $3.0 million of ongoing pre-tax cost savings as a result of the implementation of the branch optimization initiatives.

The Company intends to provide updates to these estimates when it reports its 2021 first quarter financial results in April 2021.

Management Commentary

John H Montgomery, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Over the past 119 years, Community Bank has served as a fixture in the southwestern PA region, with a commitment to providing both quality service to local consumers as well as favorable returns for shareholders. At the same time, we remain vigilant that the global pandemic has driven changes in how customers utilize banking services and have identified strategic areas where we can help to grow our loan pipeline while also providing better service to customers in southwestern Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. With a strong financial position, we felt it was time to move forward with a branch optimization strategy that will better align our infrastructure with changing market conditions.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CB Financial Services, Inc. Announces Implementation of Branch Optimization Initiatives CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQGM: CBFV) (“CB Financial” or “the Company”), the holding company of Community Bank, today announced the implementation of strategic initiatives to improve Community Bank’s financial performance and to position the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Total: the Coalition for the Energy of the Future Unveils Its First Seven Concrete Actions and Welcomes ...
Lost Money in Ebix, Inc.?
Bristol Myers Squibb and Celgene Issue Notices of Redemption and Partial Redemption of Certain of ...
Tookitaki Powers AI-Driven Anti-Money Laundering Solution Using HPE GreenLake
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Collaboration to Bring New Temperature Indication Solutions To Market
Total Farms Down 2 Portfolios of Renewable Assets in France to Banque des Territoires and Crédit ...
Announced Sale of Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds’ Advisor and Subadvisors
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ebix, Inc.
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.01.21
CB Financial Services, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Annual 2020 Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend