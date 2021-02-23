 

CarLotz, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

Company to Hold Conference Call on March 15, 2021

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarLotz, Inc. (“CarLotz” or the “Company”), a leading consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 results after the U.S. stock market closes on March 15, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the business update at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) that day.

The U.S. toll-free dial-in for the conference call is 1-833-962-1461, and the international dial-in number is 1-929-517-0392. The Conference ID is 3417456. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at https://investors.carlotz.com.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available after the conclusion of the call on March 15, 2021 through March 22, 2021. The U.S. toll-free replay dial-in number is 1-855-859-2056, and the international replay dial-in number is 1-404-537-3406. The replay passcode is 3417456.

About CarLotz, Inc.

CarLotz is a used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing business that provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles with the ability to access the previously unavailable retail sales channel, while simultaneously providing buyers with prices that are, on average, below those of traditional dealerships. Our mission is to create the world’s greatest vehicle buying and selling experience. We operate a technology-enabled buying, sourcing and selling model that offers a seamless omni-channel experience and comprehensive selection of vehicles, while allowing for a fully contactless end-to-end e-commerce interface that enables no hassle buying and selling. Our proprietary Retail Remarketing technology provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners with real-time performance metrics and data analytics, along with custom business intelligence reporting that enables price and vehicle triage optimization between the wholesale and retail channel. Through our marketplace model, we generate significant value for both sellers and buyers through price, selection and experience.

Investor Contact:

CarLotzIR@icrinc.com

 




