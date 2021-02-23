 

Terns to Present at the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases, today announced that management will be presenting at the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference on Thursday, March 4 at 9:50 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here and on Terns’ website at http://ir.ternspharma.com/. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Terns’ website for 30 days following the presentation.

Terns will also participate in a NASH panel at the conference on Tuesday, March 2 from 12:50-1:50 p.m. ET.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, and other chronic liver diseases. Terns’ programs are based on clinically validated and complementary mechanisms of action to address the multiple hepatic disease processes of NASH in order to drive meaningful clinical benefits for patients. For more information, please visit www.ternspharma.com.

