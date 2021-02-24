 

Adyton Resources Corporation Announces Final Acceptance of TSX Venture Exchange and Resumption of Trading

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 02:21  |  52   |   |   

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
OR THROUGH US NEWSWIRE SERVICES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adyton Resources Corporation (the “Company” or “Adyton”) (TSX Venture: ADY), formerly XIB I Capital Corp., is pleased to announce that it has received final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”) in respect of the Company’s Qualifying Transaction with Mayur Resources Limited to acquire Mayur’s copper-gold exploration tenements in Papua New Guinea, and that the Company will resume trading on the TSX-V at market open on February 24, 2021 under the trading symbol “ADY”.

As indicated in the bulletin issued by the TSX-V relating to its acceptance of the Qualifying Transaction, the Company will be classified as a Tier 1 mining company. With the Company’s graduation to a Tier 1 listing, the common shares of the Company previously deposited ‎into escrow pursuant to the CPC escrow agreement (the “Escrow Agreement”) between ‎Odyssey Trust Company, as the escrow agent, and the Company will now be governed by the ‎release provisions of Tier 1 Issuer escrow, as contemplated by the Escrow Agreement and the ‎rules of the TSX-V. As a result, an aggregate of 963,740 common shares subject to the Escrow Agreement will be ‎releasable from escrow on the date of the final bulletin relating to the Qualifying Transaction, ‎and an aggregate of 2,891,220 common shares that will remain in escrow will be released from ‎escrow as follows: 963,740 common shares are releasable August 24, 2021; 963,740 common ‎shares are releasable on February 24, 2022; and the remaining 963,740 common shares are ‎releasable on August 24, 2022.‎

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

For further information please contact:

Adyton Resources Corporation
Frank Terranova, President and Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: fterranova@adytonresources.com
Phone: +61 7 3157 4400




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Adyton Resources Corporation Announces Final Acceptance of TSX Venture Exchange and Resumption of Trading NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESOR THROUGH US NEWSWIRE SERVICES VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Adyton Resources Corporation (the “Company” or “Adyton”) (TSX Venture: ADY), formerly XIB I Capital Corp., is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
POET Technologies Targets New Markets for Co-Packaged Optics and Optical Sensing Applications with ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Exceeds $100,000 Daily Revenue Threshold
Red Pine to Acquire Remaining Interest in Wawa Gold Project, Announces Financing and Share ...
Early Warning Disclosure: Acquisition of Securities of Blockchain Foundry
Final Results and NAV Update
McEwen Mining: Gold Bar Updated Feasibility Study Report Filed
WISeKey launches WISe.Social, a new Authenticated and Trusted Social Network, exclusive to WISeID ...
PyroGenesis Comments on Today’s Trading Activity; All Projects, incl. NASDAQ Listing, On ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin