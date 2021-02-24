 

DGAP-News Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA published form 20-F for the fiscal year 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
24.02.2021, 10:51  |  45   |   |   

DGAP-News: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Annual Results
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA published form 20-F for the fiscal year 2020

24.02.2021 / 10:51
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fresenius Medical Care, the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases, has filed the annual report 2020 on form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The report is available at the company's website (freseniusmedicalcare.com) in the "Investors" section as well as at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

A hard copy of Fresenius Medical Care's annual report on form 20-F including the complete audited financial statements may be obtained from the company free of charge upon request to the company's Investor Relations department by email at ir@fmc-ag.com.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA!
Long
Basispreis 54,51€
Hebel 13,61
Ask 0,43
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 62,00€
Hebel 13,61
Ask 0,40
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The company also published a Facts & Figures 2020 website at factsandfigures.fmc-ag.com to provide an overview of the key financial figures for the fiscal year 2020. In addition, the new Corporate Magazine, Company Profile as well as a Five-Year-Summary are available for download.

Fresenius Medical Care is the world's leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 3.7 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 4,092 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for 346,553 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Along with its core business, the Renal Care Continuum, the company focuses on expanding in complementary areas and in the field of critical care. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).

For more information visit the Company's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com and factsandfigures.fmc-ag.com.

Disclaimers
This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, legal changes, regulatory approvals, results of clinical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.


Contact:
Dr. Dominik Heger
EVP I Head of Investor Relations, Strategic Development & Communications
dominik.heger@fmc-ag.com
P. +49 6172 609 2601

24.02.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6172- 609 2525
Fax: +49 (0) 6172- 609 2301
E-mail: ir@fmc-ag.com
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com
ISIN: DE0005785802
WKN: 578580
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; NYSE, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1170744

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1170744  24.02.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1170744&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA published form 20-F for the fiscal year 2020 DGAP-News: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Annual Results Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA published form 20-F for the fiscal year 2020 24.02.2021 / 10:51 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Lloyds Banking Group PLC: 2020 Full Year Results
DGAP-News: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen 2020 - Bewertungseffekte und Einmalaufwendungen belasten - Basis für ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse trauert um Mehrheitsgesellschafter Heinz Hermann ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Corestate mit vorläufigen Zahlen für 2020: Umsatz innerhalb der Prognose, EBITDA und bereinigtes ...
IMC International Mining: Neuer Statusreport zum Arbeitsprogramm 2021.
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Places First Order for 25-Minute Covid-19 RT-PCR Tests
DGAP-News: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies jointly develops AI-Platform for Cardiovascular Diseases that ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: One-time effects impact EBITDA 2020
DGAP-News: Lloyds Banking Group PLC: 2020 Annual Report and Accounts
DGAP-Adhoc: Instone Real Estate Group AG: Vorläufiges Ergebnis für 2020 übertrifft die Erwartungen; ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 - Erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: VARTA AG: VARTA AG kündigt hohe Dividende für 2020 an
DGAP-News: Weitere Stärkung der freien Marktkapitalisierung der BVB Aktie
DGAP-News: BIT Capital: Berliner Asset Manager durchbricht Milliarden-Euro-Grenze
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG übertrifft Prognose, kündigt erstmals Dividende an und präsentiert neuen ...
DGAP-News: Corestate subsidiary Hannover Leasing acquires state-of-the-art project development 'Weitblick 1.7' ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I schließt überzeichnete Privatplatzierung ab
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:51 Uhr
DGAP-News: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA veröffentlicht Form 20-F für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 (deutsch)
10:51 Uhr
DGAP-News: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA veröffentlicht Form 20-F für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
23.02.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 23.02.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
23.02.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax bleibt unter Druck - Anleger fliehen aus Corona-Highflyern
23.02.21
ROUNDUP 3: Fresenius und FMC wollen nach Gewinnrückgang Kosten drücken
23.02.21
BERENBERG belässt FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA auf 'Buy'
23.02.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA auf 'Buy'
23.02.21
BERNSTEIN RESEARCH belässt FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA auf 'Neutral'
23.02.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax tiefrot - Anleger fliehen aus den Corona-Highflyern
23.02.21
JPMORGAN belässt FMC FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO KGAA auf 'Neutral'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
690
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE: Brandheiß und scharf