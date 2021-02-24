 

PRA Health Sciences Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – PRAH

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.02.2021, 16:48  |  44   |   |   

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAH) to ICON plc is fair to PRA Health shareholders. Under the terms of the transaction, PRA Health shareholders will receive $80.00 in cash and 0.4125 shares of ICON stock for each PRA Health share that they own.

Halper Sadeh encourages PRA Health shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether PRA Health and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for PRA Health shareholders; (2) determine whether ICON is underpaying for PRA Health; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for PRA Health shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of PRA Health shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages PRA Health shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PRA Health Sciences Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – PRAH Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAH) to ICON plc is fair to PRA Health shareholders. Under the terms of the transaction, PRA Health shareholders will …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against EHang ...
USPS SELECTS OSHKOSH DEFENSE FOR NEXT GENERATION DELIVERY VEHICLE FLEET
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
Robbins LLP: SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Pfizer’s Application for TicoVac (Tick-borne Encephalitis ...
EBIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ebix, Inc. ...
Novacyt S.A.:  Research and Development Update
Amkor Factory Intelligence Enables Industry 4.0
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:19 Uhr
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Nasdaq weiter auf Talfahrt - Zinssorgen bleiben
15:20 Uhr
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 24.02.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
14:33 Uhr
Aktien New York Ausblick: Powell-Aussagen wirken nach - Dow vor nächstem Rekord
12:59 Uhr
Irischer Arzneimittelforscher Icon kauft US-Firma PRA für 12 Milliarden Dollar
12:04 Uhr
PRA Health Sciences, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
12:00 Uhr
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and Clinical Research
04.02.21
PRA Health Sciences to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings