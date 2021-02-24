 

Cadence’s Lip-Bu Tan to Present at Morgan Stanley Conference

24.02.2021, 22:05  |   |   |   

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.:

WHO:
 Lip-Bu Tan, chief executive officer, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS).

WHAT:
 Mr. Tan will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on March 4, 2021.

WHEN:
 The talk will be available live by webcast at 1:15 p.m. EST on Thursday, March 4, 2021. The presentation will be archived on the Cadence website and available for replay through 5:00 p.m. PDT on Friday, April 2, 2021.

WHERE:
 The webcast will be available online at cadence.com/cadence/investor_relations.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications, including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, industrial and healthcare. For six years in a row, Fortune Magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

2021 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



15:00 Uhr
Cadence Completes Acquisition of NUMECA
22.02.21
Cadence Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
02.02.21
Cadence Announces $5M Endowment at Massachusetts Institute of Technology