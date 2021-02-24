NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021

GAAP earnings per diluted share for the quarter were a record $2.31, up 51 percent from $1.53 a year ago, and up 9 percent from $2.12 in the previous quarter. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $3.10, up 64 percent from $1.89 a year earlier, and up 7 percent from $2.91 in the previous quarter.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) today reported record revenue for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2021, of $5.00 billion, up 61 percent from $3.11 billion a year earlier, and up 6 percent from $4.73 billion in the previous quarter. The company’s Gaming and Data Center platforms achieved record revenue for the quarter and year.

For fiscal 2021, revenue was a record $16.68 billion, up 53 percent from $10.92 billion a year earlier. GAAP earnings per diluted share were a record $6.90, up 53 percent from $4.52 a year earlier. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $10.00, up 73 percent from $5.79 a year earlier.

“Q4 was another record quarter, capping a breakout year for NVIDIA’s computing platforms,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Our pioneering work in accelerated computing has led to gaming becoming the world’s most popular entertainment, to supercomputing being democratized for all researchers, and to AI emerging as the most important force in technology.

“Demand for GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs is incredible. NVIDIA RTX has started a major upgrade cycle as gamers jump to ray tracing, DLSS and AI.

“Our A100 universal AI data center GPUs are ramping strongly across cloud-service providers and vertical industries. Thousands of companies across the world are applying NVIDIA AI to create cloud-connected products with AI services that will transform the world’s largest industries. We are seeing the smartphone moment for every industry.

“Mellanox has expanded our footprint across the data center. And we are making good progress toward acquiring Arm, which will create enormous new opportunities for the entire ecosystem,” he said.

NVIDIA paid quarterly cash dividends of $99 million in the fourth quarter and $395 million in fiscal 2021. It will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share on March 31, 2021, to all shareholders of record on March 10, 2021.

Q4 Fiscal 2021 Summary

GAAP ($ in millions, except earnings per share) Q4 FY21 Q3 FY21 Q4 FY20 Q/Q Y/Y Revenue $5,003 $4,726 $3,105 Up 6% Up 61% Gross margin 63.1 % 62.6 % 64.9 % Up 50 bps Down 180 bps Operating expenses $1,650 $1,562 $1,025 Up 6% Up 61% Operating income $1,507 $1,398 $990 Up 8% Up 52% Net income $1,457 $1,336 $950 Up 9% Up 53% Diluted earnings per share $2.31 $2.12 $1.53 Up 9% Up 51%





Non-GAAP ($ in millions, except earnings per share) Q4 FY21 Q3 FY21 Q4 FY20 Q/Q Y/Y Revenue $5,003 $4,726 $3,105 Up 6% Up 61% Gross margin 65.5 % 65.5 % 65.4 % -- Up 10 bps Operating expenses $1,187 $1,101 $810 Up 8% Up 47% Operating income $2,089 $1,993 $1,220 Up 5% Up 71% Net income $1,957 $1,834 $1,172 Up 7% Up 67% Diluted earnings per share $3.10 $2.91 $1.89 Up 7% Up 64%

Fiscal 2021 Summary

GAAP ($ in millions, except earnings per share) FY21 FY20 Y/Y Revenue $16,675 $10,918 Up 53% Gross margin 62.3 % 62.0 % Up 30 bps Operating expenses $5,864 $3,922 Up 50% Operating income $4,532 $2,846 Up 59% Net income $4,332 $2,796 Up 55% Diluted earnings per share $6.90 $4.52 Up 53%





Non-GAAP ($ in millions, except earnings per share) FY21 FY20 Y/Y Revenue $16,675 $10,918 Up 53% Gross margin 65.6 % 62.5 % Up 310 bps Operating expenses $4,144 $3,086 Up 34% Operating income $6,803 $3,735 Up 82% Net income $6,277 $3,580 Up 75% Diluted earnings per share $10.00 $5.79 Up 73%



NVIDIA’s outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 is as follows:



Revenue is expected to be $5.30 billion, plus or minus 2 percent.

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 63.8 percent and 66.0 percent, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points.

GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $1.67 billion and $1.20 billion, respectively.

GAAP and non-GAAP other income and expense are both expected to be an expense of approximately $50 million.

GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates are both expected to be 10 percent, plus or minus 1 percent, excluding any discrete items. GAAP discrete items include excess tax benefits or deficiencies related to stock-based compensation, which are expected to generate variability on a quarter-by-quarter basis.



Highlights

NVIDIA achieved progress since its previous earnings announcement in these areas:

Data Center

Gaming

Professional Visualization

Fourth-quarter revenue was $307 million, up 30 percent from the previous quarter and down 7 percent from a year earlier. Full-year revenue was $1.05 billion, down 13 percent.

Announced that NVIDIA Omniverse — a real-time simulation and collaboration platform for 3D production pipelines — is now in open beta.

Automotive

Fourth-quarter revenue was $145 million, up 16 percent from the previous quarter and down 11 percent from a year earlier. Full-year revenue was $536 million, down 23 percent.

Announced that NVIDIA DRIVE autonomous driving technology is powering a range of next-gen electric vehicles from carmakers SAIC and Nio ; robotaxi-maker Zoox ; and cabless truck-maker Einride .

and ; robotaxi-maker and cabless truck-maker . Announced that NVIDIA is powering the new Mercedes-Benz AI cockpit , featuring the MBUX Hyperscreen, which will debut in the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQS in the first half of 2021.

, featuring the MBUX Hyperscreen, which will debut in the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQS in the first half of 2021. Expanded the NVIDIA DRIVE sensor ecosystem with new solutions from lidar makers Baraja, Hesai, Innoviz, Magna and Ouster .

CFO Commentary

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement NVIDIA’s condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP other income (expense), net, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income, or earnings, per diluted share, and free cash flow. For NVIDIA’s investors to be better able to compare its current results with those of previous periods, the company has shown a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. These reconciliations adjust the related GAAP financial measures to exclude stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related and other costs, IP-related costs, gains and losses from non-affiliated investments, interest expense related to amortization of debt discount, and the associated tax impact of these items, where applicable. Free cash flow is calculated as GAAP net cash provided by operating activities less both purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets and principal payments on property and equipment and intangible assets. NVIDIA believes the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures enhances the user’s overall understanding of the company’s historical financial performance. The presentation of the company’s non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the company’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.





NVIDIA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 31, January 26, January 31, January 26, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 5,003 $ 3,105 $ 16,675 $ 10,918 Cost of revenue 1,846 1,090 6,279 4,150 Gross profit 3,157 2,015 10,396 6,768 Operating expenses Research and development 1,147 738 3,924 2,829 Sales, general and administrative 503 287 1,940 1,093 Total operating expenses 1,650 1,025 5,864 3,922 Income from operations 1,507 990 4,532 2,846 Interest income 6 41 57 178 Interest expense (53 ) (12 ) (184 ) (52 ) Other, net 10 (3 ) 4 (2 ) Other income (expense), net (37 ) 26 (123 ) 124 Income before income tax 1,470 1,016 4,409 2,970 Income tax expense 13 66 77 174 Net income $ 1,457 $ 950 $ 4,332 $ 2,796 Net income per share: Basic $ 2.35 $ 1.55 $ 7.02 $ 4.59 Diluted $ 2.31 $ 1.53 $ 6.90 $ 4.52 Weighted average shares used in per share computation: Basic 619 612 617 609 Diluted 631 621 628 618

NVIDIA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited) January 31, January 26, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 11,561 $ 10,897 Accounts receivable, net 2,429 1,657 Inventories 1,826 979 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 239 157 Total current assets 16,055 13,690 Property and equipment, net 2,149 1,674 Operating lease assets 707 618 Goodwill 4,193 618 Intangible assets, net 2,737 49 Deferred income tax assets 806 548 Other assets 2,144 118 Total assets $ 28,791 $ 17,315 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,201 $ 687 Accrued and other current liabilities 1,725 1,097 Short-term debt 999 - Total current liabilities 3,925 1,784 Long-term debt 5,964 1,991 Long-term operating lease liabilities 634 561 Other long-term liabilities 1,375 775 Total liabilities 11,898 5,111 Shareholders' equity 16,893 12,204 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 28,791 $ 17,315

NVIDIA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 31, January 26, January 31, January 26, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,457 $ 950 $ 4,332 $ 2,796 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 287 106 1,098 381 Stock-based compensation expense 417 220 1,397 844 Deferred income taxes (164 ) 23 (282 ) 18 Other (17 ) - (20 ) 5 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 117 (202 ) (550 ) (233 ) Inventories (334 ) 66 (524 ) 597 Prepaid expenses and other assets 15 22 (394 ) 77 Accounts payable 75 104 363 194 Accrued and other current liabilities 126 157 239 54 Other long-term liabilities 88 19 163 28 Net cash provided by operating activities 2,067 1,465 5,822 4,761 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 3,627 - 8,792 4,744 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 25 2 527 3,365 Purchases of marketable securities (6,468 ) - (19,308 ) (1,461 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - - (8,524 ) (4 ) Purchases related to property and equipment and intangible assets (283 ) (144 ) (1,128 ) (489 ) Investments and other, net (30 ) (9 ) (34 ) (10 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3,129 ) (151 ) (19,675 ) 6,145 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds related to employee stock plans 4 2 194 149 Payments related to tax on restricted stock units (225 ) (87 ) (942 ) (551 ) Dividends paid (99 ) (98 ) (395 ) (390 ) Issuance of debt, net of issuance costs (3 ) - 4,968 - Principal payments on property and equipment (17 ) - (17 ) - Other (2 ) - (4 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (342 ) (183 ) 3,804 (792 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents (1,404 ) 1,131 (10,049 ) 10,114 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,251 9,765 10,896 782 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 847 $ 10,896 $ 847 $ 10,896

NVIDIA CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 31, October 25, January 26, January 31, January 26, 2021 2020 2020 2021 2020 GAAP gross profit $ 3,157 $ 2,960 $ 2,015 $ 10,396 $ 6,768 GAAP gross margin 63.1 % 62.6 % 64.9 % 62.3 % 62.0 % Acquisition-related and other costs (B) 92 86 - 425 - Stock-based compensation expense (A) 26 28 12 88 39 IP-related costs 1 21 3 38 14 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 3,276 $ 3,095 $ 2,030 $ 10,947 $ 6,821 Non-GAAP gross margin 65.5 % 65.5 % 65.4 % 65.6 % 62.5 % GAAP operating expenses $ 1,650 $ 1,562 $ 1,025 $ 5,864 $ 3,922 Stock-based compensation expense (A) (391 ) (355 ) (208 ) (1,309 ) (805 ) Acquisition-related and other costs (B) (72 ) (106 ) (7 ) (411 ) (31 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 1,187 $ 1,101 $ 810 $ 4,144 $ 3,086 GAAP income from operations $ 1,507 $ 1,398 $ 990 $ 4,532 $ 2,846 Total impact of non-GAAP adjustments to income from operations 582 595 230 2,271 889 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 2,089 $ 1,993 $ 1,220 $ 6,803 $ 3,735 GAAP other income (expense), net $ (37 ) $ (50 ) $ 26 $ (123 ) $ 124 Losses (Gains) from non-affiliated investments (9 ) 4 - - 1 Interest expense related to amortization of debt discount 1 1 - 3 2 Non-GAAP other income (expense), net $ (45 ) $ (45 ) $ 26 $ (120 ) $ 127 GAAP net income $ 1,457 $ 1,336 $ 950 $ 4,332 $ 2,796 Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments 574 600 230 2,274 890 Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (C) (74 ) (102 ) (8 ) (329 ) (106 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 1,957 $ 1,834 $ 1,172 $ 6,277 $ 3,580 Diluted net income per share GAAP $ 2.31 $ 2.12 $ 1.53 $ 6.90 $ 4.52 Non-GAAP $ 3.10 $ 2.91 $ 1.89 $ 10.00 $ 5.79 Weighted average shares used in diluted net income per share computation 631 630 621 628 618 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,067 $ 1,279 $ 1,465 $ 5,822 $ 4,761 Purchases related to property and equipment and intangible assets (283 ) (473 ) (144 ) (1,128 ) (489 ) Principal payments on property and equipment (17 ) - - (17 ) - Free cash flow $ 1,767 $ 806 $ 1,321 $ 4,677 $ 4,272 (A) Stock-based compensation consists of the following: Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 31, October 25, January 26, January 31, January 26, 2021 2020 2020 2021 2020 Cost of revenue $ 26 $ 28 $ 12 $ 88 $ 39 Research and development $ 266 $ 232 $ 140 $ 860 $ 540 Sales, general and administrative $ 125 $ 123 $ 68 $ 449 $ 265 (B) Acquisition-related and other costs primarily include amortization of intangible assets, inventory step-up, transaction costs, and certain compensation charges presented as follows: Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 31, October 25, January 26, January 31, January 26, 2021 2020 2020 2021 2020 Cost of revenue $ 92 $ 86 $ - $ 425 $ - Research and development $ 2 $ 2 $ 1 $ 9 $ 6 Sales, general and administrative $ 70 $ 104 $ 6 $ 402 $ 25 (C) Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments, including the recognition of excess tax benefits or deficiencies related to stock-based compensation under GAAP accounting standard (ASU 2016-09).

NVIDIA CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK Q1 FY2022 Outlook ($ in millions) GAAP gross margin 63.8 % Impact of stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, and other costs 2.2 % Non-GAAP gross margin 66.0 % GAAP operating expenses $ 1,670 Stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, and other costs (470 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 1,200

About NVIDIA



NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market and has redefined modern computer graphics, high performance computing and artificial intelligence. The company’s pioneering work in accelerated computing and AI is reshaping trillion-dollar industries, such as transportation, healthcare and manufacturing, and fueling the growth of many others. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

