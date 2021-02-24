 

NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021

  • Record quarterly and full-year revenue for company, Gaming and Data Center
  • Company quarterly revenue of $5.00 billion, up 61 percent year on year
  • Company full-year revenue of $16.68 billion, up 53 percent

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) today reported record revenue for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2021, of $5.00 billion, up 61 percent from $3.11 billion a year earlier, and up 6 percent from $4.73 billion in the previous quarter. The company’s Gaming and Data Center platforms achieved record revenue for the quarter and year.

GAAP earnings per diluted share for the quarter were a record $2.31, up 51 percent from $1.53 a year ago, and up 9 percent from $2.12 in the previous quarter. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $3.10, up 64 percent from $1.89 a year earlier, and up 7 percent from $2.91 in the previous quarter.

For fiscal 2021, revenue was a record $16.68 billion, up 53 percent from $10.92 billion a year earlier. GAAP earnings per diluted share were a record $6.90, up 53 percent from $4.52 a year earlier. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $10.00, up 73 percent from $5.79 a year earlier.

“Q4 was another record quarter, capping a breakout year for NVIDIA’s computing platforms,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Our pioneering work in accelerated computing has led to gaming becoming the world’s most popular entertainment, to supercomputing being democratized for all researchers, and to AI emerging as the most important force in technology.

“Demand for GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs is incredible. NVIDIA RTX has started a major upgrade cycle as gamers jump to ray tracing, DLSS and AI.

“Our A100 universal AI data center GPUs are ramping strongly across cloud-service providers and vertical industries. Thousands of companies across the world are applying NVIDIA AI to create cloud-connected products with AI services that will transform the world’s largest industries. We are seeing the smartphone moment for every industry.

“Mellanox has expanded our footprint across the data center. And we are making good progress toward acquiring Arm, which will create enormous new opportunities for the entire ecosystem,” he said.

NVIDIA paid quarterly cash dividends of $99 million in the fourth quarter and $395 million in fiscal 2021. It will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share on March 31, 2021, to all shareholders of record on March 10, 2021.

Q4 Fiscal 2021 Summary

GAAP
($ in millions, except earnings per share) Q4 FY21 Q3 FY21 Q4 FY20 Q/Q Y/Y
Revenue $5,003   $4,726   $3,105   Up 6% Up 61%
Gross margin 63.1 % 62.6 % 64.9 % Up 50 bps Down 180 bps
Operating expenses $1,650   $1,562   $1,025   Up 6% Up 61%
Operating income $1,507   $1,398   $990   Up 8% Up 52%
Net income $1,457   $1,336   $950   Up 9% Up 53%
Diluted earnings per share $2.31   $2.12   $1.53   Up 9% Up 51%


Non-GAAP
($ in millions, except earnings per share) Q4 FY21 Q3 FY21 Q4 FY20 Q/Q Y/Y
Revenue $5,003   $4,726   $3,105   Up 6% Up 61%
Gross margin 65.5 % 65.5 % 65.4 % -- Up 10 bps
Operating expenses $1,187   $1,101   $810   Up 8% Up 47%
Operating income $2,089   $1,993   $1,220   Up 5% Up 71%
Net income $1,957   $1,834   $1,172   Up 7% Up 67%
Diluted earnings per share $3.10   $2.91   $1.89   Up 7% Up 64%

Fiscal 2021 Summary

GAAP
($ in millions, except earnings per share) FY21 FY20 Y/Y
Revenue $16,675   $10,918   Up 53%
Gross margin 62.3 % 62.0 % Up 30 bps
Operating expenses $5,864   $3,922   Up 50%
Operating income $4,532   $2,846   Up 59%
Net income $4,332   $2,796   Up 55%
Diluted earnings per share $6.90   $4.52   Up 53%


Non-GAAP
($ in millions, except earnings per share) FY21 FY20 Y/Y
Revenue $16,675   $10,918   Up 53%
Gross margin 65.6 % 62.5 % Up 310 bps
Operating expenses $4,144   $3,086   Up 34%
Operating income $6,803   $3,735   Up 82%
Net income $6,277   $3,580   Up 75%
Diluted earnings per share $10.00   $5.79   Up 73%


NVIDIA’s outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 is as follows:

  • Revenue is expected to be $5.30 billion, plus or minus 2 percent.
  • GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 63.8 percent and 66.0 percent, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points.
  • GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $1.67 billion and $1.20 billion, respectively.
  • GAAP and non-GAAP other income and expense are both expected to be an expense of approximately $50 million.
  • GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates are both expected to be 10 percent, plus or minus 1 percent, excluding any discrete items. GAAP discrete items include excess tax benefits or deficiencies related to stock-based compensation, which are expected to generate variability on a quarter-by-quarter basis.

Highlights

NVIDIA achieved progress since its previous earnings announcement in these areas:

Data Center

Gaming

  • Fourth-quarter revenue was a record $2.50 billion, up 10 percent from the previous quarter and up 67 percent from a year earlier. Full-year revenue was a record $7.76 billion, up 41 percent.
  • Announced the company’s biggest-ever laptop launch, with 70+ new laptops for gamers and creators, powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs.
  • Expanded the GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs with 60-class offerings — the most popular in the company’s gaming lineup — including the GeForce RTX 3060, starting at just $329, featuring NVIDIA RTX ray tracing, NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Reflex and NVIDIA Broadcast.
  • Increased momentum for NVIDIA RTX adoption, now available in 36 new titles, including Minecraft, Fortnite and Cyberpunk 2077.
  • Announced that Overwatch and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege are adopting NVIDIA Reflex, bringing this low-latency technology to seven of the top 10 competitive-shooter games.
  • Announced GeForce NOW has come to iOS Safari, giving over 6 million GeForce NOW members access to the service through Safari on iPhone or iPad.

Professional Visualization

  • Fourth-quarter revenue was $307 million, up 30 percent from the previous quarter and down 7 percent from a year earlier. Full-year revenue was $1.05 billion, down 13 percent.
  • Announced that NVIDIA Omniverse — a real-time simulation and collaboration platform for 3D production pipelines — is now in open beta.

Automotive

  • Fourth-quarter revenue was $145 million, up 16 percent from the previous quarter and down 11 percent from a year earlier. Full-year revenue was $536 million, down 23 percent.
  • Announced that NVIDIA DRIVE autonomous driving technology is powering a range of next-gen electric vehicles from carmakers SAIC and Nio; robotaxi-maker Zoox; and cabless truck-maker Einride.
  • Announced that NVIDIA is powering the new Mercedes-Benz AI cockpit, featuring the MBUX Hyperscreen, which will debut in the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQS in the first half of 2021.
  • Expanded the NVIDIA DRIVE sensor ecosystem with new solutions from lidar makers Baraja, Hesai, Innoviz, Magna and Ouster.

CFO Commentary
Commentary on the quarter by Colette Kress, NVIDIA’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, is available at https://investor.nvidia.com/.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

NVIDIA will conduct a conference call with analysts and investors to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 financial results and current financial prospects today at 2 p.m. Pacific time (5 p.m. Eastern time). A live webcast (listen-only mode) of the conference call will be accessible at NVIDIA’s investor relations website, https://investor.nvidia.com. The webcast will be recorded and available for replay until NVIDIA’s conference call to discuss its financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2022.

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement NVIDIA’s condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP other income (expense), net, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income, or earnings, per diluted share, and free cash flow. For NVIDIA’s investors to be better able to compare its current results with those of previous periods, the company has shown a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. These reconciliations adjust the related GAAP financial measures to exclude stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related and other costs, IP-related costs, gains and losses from non-affiliated investments, interest expense related to amortization of debt discount, and the associated tax impact of these items, where applicable. Free cash flow is calculated as GAAP net cash provided by operating activities less both purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets and principal payments on property and equipment and intangible assets. NVIDIA believes the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures enhances the user’s overall understanding of the company’s historical financial performance. The presentation of the company’s non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the company’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.


 NVIDIA CORPORATION   
  CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME   
 (In millions, except per share data)   
 (Unaudited)   
                     
                     
       Three Months Ended     Twelve Months Ended   
      January 31,   January 26,   January 31,   January 26,  
        2021       2020       2021       2020    
                     
Revenue $             5,003     $             3,105     $           16,675     $           10,918    
Cost of revenue                  1,846                     1,090                     6,279                     4,150    
Gross profit                 3,157                     2,015                   10,396                     6,768    
Operating expenses                
  Research and development                   1,147                        738                     3,924                     2,829    
  Sales, general and administrative                    503                        287                     1,940                     1,093    
    Total operating expenses                 1,650                     1,025                     5,864                     3,922    
Income from operations                 1,507                        990                     4,532                     2,846    
  Interest income                        6                          41                          57                        178    
  Interest expense                    (53 )                      (12 )                    (184 )                      (52 )  
  Other, net                      10                          (3 )                          4                          (2 )  
    Other income (expense), net                    (37 )                        26                      (123 )                      124    
Income before income tax                 1,470                     1,016                     4,409                     2,970    
Income tax expense                      13                          66                          77                        174    
Net income $             1,457     $                950     $             4,332     $             2,796    
                     
Net income per share:                
  Basic $               2.35     $               1.55     $               7.02     $               4.59    
  Diluted $               2.31     $               1.53     $               6.90     $               4.52    
                     
Weighted average shares used in per share computation:                
  Basic                    619                        612                        617                        609    
  Diluted                    631                        621                        628                        618    
                     

 

NVIDIA CORPORATION  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS  
(In millions)  
(Unaudited)  
               
               
        January 31,   January 26,  
        2021   2020  
ASSETS          
               
Current assets:          
  Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities   $         11,561   $         10,897  
  Accounts receivable, net                 2,429                 1,657  
  Inventories                 1,826                    979  
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets                    239                    157  
    Total current assets               16,055               13,690  
               
Property and equipment, net                 2,149                 1,674  
Operating lease assets                    707                    618  
Goodwill                 4,193                    618  
Intangible assets, net                 2,737                      49  
Deferred income tax assets                    806                    548  
Other assets                  2,144                    118  
    Total assets   $         28,791   $         17,315  
               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY  
               
Current liabilities:          
  Accounts payable   $           1,201   $              687  
  Accrued and other current liabilities                 1,725                 1,097  
  Short-term debt                    999                         -  
    Total current liabilities                 3,925                 1,784  
               
Long-term debt                 5,964                 1,991  
Long-term operating lease liabilities                    634                    561  
Other long-term liabilities                 1,375                    775  
    Total liabilities               11,898                 5,111  
               
Shareholders' equity               16,893               12,204  
    Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $         28,791   $         17,315  
               

 

 NVIDIA CORPORATION 
 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 
 (In millions) 
 (Unaudited) 
                   
                   
       Three Months Ended     Twelve Months Ended 
      January 31,   January 26,   January 31,   January 26,
        2021       2020       2021       2020  
                   
Cash flows from operating activities:              
Net income $             1,457     $                950     $             4,332     $             2,796  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash              
provided by operating activities:              
  Depreciation and amortization                     287                        106                     1,098                        381  
  Stock-based compensation expense                    417                        220                     1,397                        844  
  Deferred income taxes                  (164 )                        23                      (282 )                        18  
  Other                    (17 )                        -                          (20 )                          5  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:              
  Accounts receivable                    117                      (202 )                    (550 )                    (233 )
  Inventories                  (334 )                        66                      (524 )                      597  
  Prepaid expenses and other assets                      15                          22                      (394 )                        77  
  Accounts payable                      75                        104                        363                        194  
  Accrued and other current liabilities                    126                        157                        239                          54  
  Other long-term liabilities                      88                          19                        163                          28  
Net cash provided by operating activities                 2,067                     1,465                     5,822                     4,761  
Cash flows from investing activities:              
  Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities                 3,627                          -                       8,792                     4,744  
  Proceeds from sales of marketable securities                      25                            2                        527                     3,365  
  Purchases of marketable securities               (6,468 )                        -                   (19,308 )                 (1,461 )
  Acquisitions, net of cash acquired                      -                            -                     (8,524 )                        (4 )
  Purchases related to property and equipment and intangible assets                  (283 )                    (144 )                 (1,128 )                    (489 )
  Investments and other, net                    (30 )                        (9 )                      (34 )                      (10 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities               (3,129 )                    (151 )               (19,675 )                   6,145  
Cash flows from financing activities:              
  Proceeds related to employee stock plans                        4                            2                        194                        149  
  Payments related to tax on restricted stock units                  (225 )                      (87 )                    (942 )                    (551 )
  Dividends paid                    (99 )                      (98 )                    (395 )                    (390 )
  Issuance of debt, net of issuance costs                      (3 )                        -                       4,968                          -    
  Principal payments on property and equipment                    (17 )                        -                          (17 )                        -    
  Other                      (2 )                        -                            (4 )                        -    
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities                  (342 )                    (183 )                   3,804                      (792 )
Change in cash and cash equivalents               (1,404 )                   1,131                 (10,049 )                 10,114  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period                 2,251                     9,765                   10,896                        782  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $                847     $           10,896     $                847     $           10,896  
                   

 

   NVIDIA CORPORATION 
   RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES 
   (In millions, except per share data) 
   (Unaudited) 
                     
         Three Months Ended      Twelve Months Ended 
        January 31,   October 25,   January 26,   January 31,   January 26,
          2021       2020       2020       2021       2020  
                         
  GAAP gross profit   $        3,157     $        2,960     $        2,015     $      10,396     $          6,768  
    GAAP gross margin   63.1 %     62.6 %     64.9 %     62.3 %     62.0 %
    Acquisition-related and other costs (B)                 92                     86                     -                     425                        -    
    Stock-based compensation expense (A)                 26                     28                     12                     88                       39  
    IP-related costs                     1                     21                       3                     38                       14  
  Non-GAAP gross profit $        3,276     $        3,095     $        2,030     $      10,947     $          6,821  
    Non-GAAP gross margin   65.5 %     65.5 %     65.4 %     65.6 %     62.5 %
                         
  GAAP operating expenses $        1,650     $        1,562     $        1,025     $        5,864     $          3,922  
    Stock-based compensation expense (A)               (391 )               (355 )               (208 )            (1,309 )                  (805 )
    Acquisition-related and other costs (B)               (72 )               (106 )                   (7 )               (411 )                    (31 )
  Non-GAAP operating expenses $        1,187     $        1,101     $           810     $        4,144     $          3,086  
                         
  GAAP income from operations $        1,507     $        1,398     $           990     $        4,532     $          2,846  
    Total impact of non-GAAP adjustments to income from operations               582                   595                   230                2,271                     889  
  Non-GAAP income from operations $        2,089     $        1,993     $        1,220     $        6,803     $          3,735  
                         
  GAAP other income (expense), net $           (37 )   $           (50 )   $             26     $         (123 )   $             124  
    Losses (Gains) from non-affiliated investments                 (9 )                     4                     -                       -                           1  
    Interest expense related to amortization of debt discount                   1                       1                     -                         3                         2  
  Non-GAAP other income (expense), net $           (45 )   $           (45 )   $             26     $         (120 )   $             127  
                         
  GAAP net income   $        1,457     $        1,336     $           950     $        4,332     $          2,796  
    Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments               574                   600                   230                2,274                     890  
    Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (C)               (74 )               (102 )                   (8 )               (329 )                  (106 )
  Non-GAAP net income  $        1,957     $        1,834     $        1,172     $        6,277     $          3,580  
                         
  Diluted net income per share                  
    GAAP   $          2.31     $          2.12     $          1.53     $          6.90     $            4.52  
    Non-GAAP    $          3.10     $          2.91     $          1.89     $        10.00     $            5.79  
                         
  Weighted average shares used in diluted net income per share computation                 631                   630                   621                   628                     618  
                         
  GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $        2,067     $        1,279     $        1,465     $        5,822     $          4,761  
    Purchases related to property and equipment and intangible assets             (283 )               (473 )               (144 )            (1,128 )                  (489 )
    Principal payments on property and equipment               (17 )                     -                       -                   (17 )                        -  
  Free cash flow   $        1,767     $           806     $        1,321     $        4,677     $          4,272  
                         
   
                         
  (A) Stock-based compensation consists of the following: Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
        January 31,   October 25,   January 26,   January 31,   January 26,
          2021       2020       2020       2021       2020  
    Cost of revenue   $             26     $             28     $             12     $             88     $               39  
    Research and development   $           266     $           232     $           140     $           860     $             540  
    Sales, general and administrative   $           125     $           123     $             68     $           449     $             265  
                         
  (B) Acquisition-related and other costs primarily include amortization of intangible assets,  inventory step-up, transaction costs, and certain compensation charges presented as follows:
        Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
        January 31,   October 25,   January 26,   January 31,   January 26,
          2021       2020       2020       2021       2020  
    Cost of revenue   $             92     $             86     $             -       $           425     $                -    
    Research and development   $               2     $               2     $               1     $               9     $                 6  
    Sales, general and administrative   $             70     $           104     $               6     $           402     $               25  
                         
  (C) Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments, including the recognition of excess tax benefits or deficiencies related to stock-based compensation under GAAP accounting standard (ASU 2016-09).
 
                         

 

 NVIDIA CORPORATION 
 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK 
     
 
     Q1 FY2022 Outlook 
    ($ in millions)
     
GAAP gross margin   63.8 %
  Impact of stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, and other costs   2.2 %
Non-GAAP gross margin   66.0 %
     
GAAP operating expenses $             1,670  
  Stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, and other costs                 (470 )
Non-GAAP operating expenses $             1,200  
     

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market and has redefined modern computer graphics, high performance computing and artificial intelligence. The company’s pioneering work in accelerated computing and AI is reshaping trillion-dollar industries, such as transportation, healthcare and manufacturing, and fueling the growth of many others. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

For further information, contact:

Simona Jankowski   Robert Sherbin
Investor Relations   Corporate Communications
NVIDIA Corporation   NVIDIA Corporation
sjankowski@nvidia.com   rsherbin@nvidia.com

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: NVIDIA’s pioneering work in accelerated computing and its impacts; demand for our GPUs; the invention of RTX and it starting upgrade cycles; our GPU series expansion and shipping; our A100 GPUs ramping; our work with and the number of companies across the world to applying NVIDIA AI and its impact; seeing the smartphone moment for every industry; expanding our footprint across the data center; our opportunities; our progress on the Arm acquisition, when it is expected to close and it creating new opportunities for the entire ecosystem; NVIDIA’s next quarterly cash dividend; NVIDIA’s financial outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2022; NVIDIA’s expected tax rates for the first quarter of fiscal 2022; NVIDIA’s expectation to generate variability from excess tax benefits or deficiencies; NVIDIA-Certified Systems being offered from the world’s leading OEMs; support for Anthos and it enabling enterprises to more easily create hybrid cloud infrastructure; the benefits, performance and abilities of our products and technologies, including NVIDIA Clara application framework and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs; NVIDIA Clara Discovery providing pre-trained models, the MONAI framework, and federated learning for the industry without sharing data; bringing NGC software to the AWS Marketplace; the size of our laptop launch and number of laptops using NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs; expanding our RTX 30 Series GPUs and their features; increasing momentum for RTX technologies and the number of titles using it; the games using NVIDIA Reflex technology; GeForce NOW’s availability and the number of members that can access it; NVIDIA Omniverse being in open beta; NVIDIA DRIVE powering a range of next-gen electric vehicles; NVIDIA powering the Mercedes-Benz AI cockpit and the cars and timing for its debut; and expanding the NVIDIA DRIVE ecosystem with new solutions from lidar makers are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners’ products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company’s website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

2021 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, NVIDIA DGX, GeForce NOW, GeForce RTX, NGC, NVIDIA Clara, NVIDIA DRIVE, NVIDIA Omniverse, NVIDIA RTX and NVIDIA-Certified Systems are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.




