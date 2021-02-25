 

Adial Pharmaceuticals Achieves 50% Enrollment in ONWARD Phase 3 Trial

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.02.2021, 15:30  |  44   |   |   

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions, today announced that it has reached 50% enrollment in the Company’s landmark ONWARD pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial. ONWARD is investigating the efficacy and safety of Adial’s lead drug candidate, AD04, as a therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in persons with certain target genotypes related to the serotonin transporter and receptor genes.

“We are pleased to have achieved this important enrollment milestone in our ONWARD pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial,” stated Schuyler Vinzant, Adial’s Vice President of Development. “We have a high degree of confidence that ONWARD will be fully enrolled this summer.”

Data Points – ONWARD Trial Patients

  • 66% of planned patient screening visits completed
    • 830 patients screened out of 1,254 patients expected to be required to achieve full enrollment (more than 20 screened patients are currently pending enrollment)
  • 32% of patients screened are genetically positive for treatment with AD04
    • Percentage of genetically positive patients consistent with Phase 2b prevalence and expected U.S. and European prevalence
  • 75% of patients screened as genetically positive have been enrolled
    • Patient enrollment exceeds projected rate of 50% for genetically positive patients
  • 86% ONWARD patient retention rate to date
    • Retention rate significantly greater than projected 70% retention rate

William Stilley, Adial’s Chief Executive Officer, commenting on the ONWARD trial protocol, stated “Telephonic pre-screening of potential study patients has allowed us to successfully reduce non-genetic screen failure rates. Moreover, streamlined site visits and patient follow-up processes have resulted in better-than-expected retention rates to date.”

Mr. Stilley continued, “Adial would like to express its genuine gratitude to all the ONWARD patients for their participation in the study and appreciation for the commitment they have made. We also appreciate the hard work of the more than 50 incredible frontline healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses and their staff, who are caring for our patients and share Adial’s commitment to improving outcomes for people suffering from Alcohol Use Disorder.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Adial Pharmaceuticals Achieves 50% Enrollment in ONWARD Phase 3 Trial CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions, today announced that it has reached 50% …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
Teladoc Health Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Pre-Clinical Testing of Stenoparib’s Antiviral Activity ...
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Results and Major Corporate Achievements
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Plug Power Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
EIT InnoEnergy unterstützt das Chvaletice Manganprojekt
Plug Power and SK Group Complete $1.6 Billion Capital Investment to Build Hydrogen Economy in Asian ...
PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Onsite Blue Hydrogen Fueling Technology Can Generate Excess Electricity
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Celsion Corporation Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for GEN-1 in Advanced Ovarian Cancer
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
Adial to File Fast Track Application for AD04 with the FDA