Adial Pharmaceuticals Achieves 50% Enrollment in ONWARD Phase 3 Trial

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions, today announced that it has reached 50% enrollment in the Company’s landmark ONWARD pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial. ONWARD is investigating the efficacy and safety of Adial’s lead drug candidate, AD04, as a therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in persons with certain target genotypes related to the serotonin transporter and receptor genes.



“We are pleased to have achieved this important enrollment milestone in our ONWARD pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial,” stated Schuyler Vinzant, Adial’s Vice President of Development. “We have a high degree of confidence that ONWARD will be fully enrolled this summer.”