 

Velodyne Lidar Announces Appointment of Hamid Zarringhalam to Board of Directors

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced that Hamid Zarringhalam, Corporate Vice President of Nikon Corporation, who has served as an observer of Velodyne Lidar’s Board of Directors since September 2018, has been appointed to the Velodyne Lidar Board, effective immediately.

Mr. Zarringhalam brings to Velodyne Lidar nearly 35 years of experience in technology, operations, and business development. He is a highly qualified Board member, having served in a Board capacity for several companies in the Nikon investment portfolio, advising in particular on digital strategy and new market expansion.

“We are pleased to welcome Hamid to our board and deepen our relationship with Nikon, one of our key investors since 2018 and a valued manufacturing partner,” said Dr. Joseph B. Culkin, PhD, Chairman of Velodyne Lidar’s Board of Directors. “Hamid has an impressive track record of creating customized strategies that transform businesses, penetrating highly competitive markets and enhancing value on a global scale. Hamid is already very familiar with our company and team, and we look forward to continuing to benefit from his expertise as we advance our growth trajectory in the lidar market and drive value.”

Mr. Zarringhalam has been appointed to the Board as a Class I director and has also been approved by the Velodyne Lidar Board of Directors to stand for election at the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. In addition, Christopher Thomas, who joined the Board in July 2020, has transitioned from a Class I to a Class II director seat.

About Hamid Zarringhalam

Mr. Zarringhalam is Corporate Vice President of Nikon Corporation. In this capacity, he is simultaneously Chief Executive Officer of Nikon Ventures Corporation, Co-General Manager of the Digital Solutions Business Unit in Nikon Corporation and Executive Vice President of Nikon Precision Inc. Nikon Ventures Corporation is responsible for the external investments, strategic alliances and private equity strategy of Nikon Corporation. The Digital Solutions Business Unit is responsible for leveraging Nikon core competencies to enable and scale growth in new markets. As EVP of Nikon Precision, he is responsible for Nikon strategic partnership activities in Semiconductor Lithography in the United States. Mr. Zarringhalam joined Nikon in 1987, and in his tenure with Nikon, he has served in various senior management capacities in technology, operations, business development, and other corporate groups, including serving as President of Nikon Precision Europe. He currently serves on the Board of wrnch, a Canadian Computer Vision technology company. He has also served in a Board capacity for several companies in the Nikon investment portfolio. Mr. Zarringhalam has a Bachelor of Science in Finance and a Master in Business Administration, both from the University of San Francisco.

