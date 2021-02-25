Ladder Capital Corp Reports Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020

“We’re pleased to have raised substantial liquidity and delevered the company in 2020,” said Brian Harris, Ladder’s Chief Executive Officer. “We’ve now started to write new loans and make new investments to deploy that liquidity from a position of strength in 2021.”

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) (“we,” “Ladder,” or the “Company”) today announced operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. GAAP loss before taxes for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $16.3 million, and diluted earnings per share was a loss of $0.10. Distributable earnings was $4.9 million, or $0.05 of distributable EPS. GAAP loss before taxes for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was $19.2 million, and diluted earnings per share was a loss of $0.13. Distributable earnings was $68.3 million, or $0.60 of distributable EPS.

Supplemental

The Company issued a supplemental presentation detailing its fourth quarter and full year 2020 operating results, and certain 2021 interim financial information, which can be viewed at http://ir.laddercapital.com.

Ladder Capital Corp

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in Thousands)

December 31, 2020(1) December 31, 2019(1) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,254,432 $ 58,171 Restricted cash 29,852 297,575 Mortgage loan receivables held for investment, net, at amortized cost: Mortgage loans receivable 2,354,059 3,257,036 Allowance for credit losses (41,507) (20,500) Mortgage loan receivables held for sale 30,518 122,325 Real estate securities 1,058,298 1,721,305 Real estate and related lease intangibles, net 985,304 1,048,081 Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures 46,253 48,433 FHLB stock 31,000 61,619 Derivative instruments 299 693 Accrued interest receivable 16,088 21,066 Other assets 116,633 53,348 Total assets $ 5,881,229 $ 6,669,152 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Debt obligations, net $ 4,209,864 $ 4,859,873 Dividends payable 27,537 38,696 Accrued expenses 43,876 72,397 Other liabilities 51,527 59,209 Total liabilities 4,332,804 5,030,175 Commitments and contingencies — — Equity Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 600,000,000 shares authorized; 126,852,765 and 110,693,832 shares issued and 126,378,715 and 107,509,563 shares outstanding 127 108 Class B common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; zero and 12,158,933 shares issued and outstanding — 12 Additional paid-in capital 1,780,074 1,532,384 Treasury stock, 474,050 and 3,184,269 shares, at cost (62,859) (42,699) Retained earnings (dividends in excess of earnings) (163,717) (35,746) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (10,463) 4,218 Total shareholders’ equity 1,543,162 1,458,277 Noncontrolling interest in operating partnership — 172,054 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures 5,263 8,646 Total equity 1,548,425 1,638,977 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,881,229 $ 6,669,152

(1) Includes amounts relating to consolidated variable interest entities.

Ladder Capital Corp

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share and Dividend Data)

Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 Net interest income Interest income $ 239,849 $ 330,235 $ 344,816 Interest expense 227,474 204,353 194,291 Net interest income 12,375 125,882 150,525 Provision for (release of) loan loss reserves 18,275 2,600 13,900 Net interest income (expense) after provision for (release of) loan losses (5,900) 123,282 136,625 Other income (loss) Operating lease income 100,248 106,366 106,177 Sale of loans, net (1,571) 54,758 16,511 Realized gain (loss) on securities (12,410) 14,911 (5,808) Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities (132) 1,737 (1,605) Unrealized gain (loss) on Agency interest-only securities 263 84 555 Realized gain (loss) on sale of real estate, net 32,102 1,392 95,881 Impairment of real estate — (1,350) — Fee and other income 12,654 24,403 26,285 Net result from derivative transactions (15,270) (30,011) 15,926 Earnings (loss) from investment in unconsolidated joint ventures 1,821 3,432 790 Gain (loss) on extinguishment/defeasance of debt 22,250 (1,070) (4,392) Total other income (loss) 139,955 174,652 250,320 Costs and expenses Salaries and employee benefits 58,101 67,768 60,117 Operating expenses 20,294 22,595 21,696 Real estate operating expenses 28,584 23,323 29,799 Fee expense 7,244 6,090 5,055 Depreciation and amortization 39,079 38,511 41,959 Total costs and expenses 153,302 158,287 158,626 Income (loss) before taxes (19,247) 139,647 228,319 Income tax expense (benefit) (9,789) 2,646 6,643 Net income (loss) (9,458) 137,001 221,676 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures (5,544) 694 (15,864) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in operating partnership 557 (15,050) (25,797) Net income (loss) attributable to Class A common shareholders $ (14,445) $ 122,645 $ 180,015 Earnings per share: Basic $ (0.13) $ 1.16 $ 1.85 Diluted $ (0.13) $ 1.15 $ 1.84 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 112,409,615 105,455,849 97,226,027 Diluted 112,409,615 106,399,783 97,652,065 Dividends per share of Class A common stock: $ 0.940 $ 1.360 $ 1.535

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company began utilizing distributable earnings, distributable EPS, and after-tax distributable return on average equity (“ROAE”), non-GAAP financial measures, as supplemental measures of our operating performance. We believe distributable earnings, distributable EPS, and after-tax distributable ROAE assist investors in comparing our operating performance and our ability to pay dividends across reporting periods on a more relevant and consistent basis by excluding from GAAP measures certain non-cash expenses and unrealized results as well as eliminating timing differences related to securitization gains and changes in the values of assets and derivatives. In addition, we use distributable earnings, distributable EPS and distributable ROAE: (i) to evaluate our earnings from operations, (ii) because management believes that it may be a useful performance measure for us and (iii) our board of directors considers distributable earnings in determining the amount of quarterly dividends. Distributable earnings replaced our prior presentation of core earnings, and core earnings presentations from prior reporting periods have been recast as distributable earnings.

We define distributable earnings as income before taxes adjusted for: (i) real estate depreciation and amortization; (ii) the impact of derivative gains and losses related to the hedging of assets on our balance sheet as of the end of the specified accounting period; (iii) unrealized gains/(losses) related to our investments in fair value securities and passive interest in unconsolidated joint ventures; (iv) economic gains on loan sales not recognized under GAAP accounting for which risk has substantially transferred during the period and the exclusion of resultant GAAP recognition of the related economics during the subsequent periods; (v) unrealized provision for loan losses and unrealized real estate impairment; (vi) realized provisions for loan losses and realized real estate impairment; (vii) non-cash stock-based compensation; and (viii) certain transactional items. For the purpose of computing distributable earnings, management recognizes loan and real estate losses as being realized generally in the period in which the asset is sold or the Company determines a decline in value to be non-recoverable and the loss to be nearly certain.

Distributable EPS is defined as after-tax distributable earnings divided by the adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding during the period. The adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding is defined as the GAAP weighted average diluted shares outstanding, adjusted for shares issuable upon conversion of all Class B shares, if excluded from the GAAP measure because they would have an anti-dilutive effect. The inclusion of shares issuable upon conversion of Class B shares is consistent with the inclusion of income attributable to noncontrolling interest in operating partnership in distributable earnings and after-tax distributable earnings. As of September 30, 2020, all Class B shares had been converted into Class A shares.

For distributable earnings, we include adjustments for economic gains on loan sales not recognized under GAAP accounting for which risk has substantially transferred during the period and exclusion of resultant GAAP recognition of the related economics during the subsequent periods. This adjustment is reflected in distributable earnings when there is a true risk transfer on the mortgage loan transfer and settlement. Historically, this adjustment has represented the impact of economic gains/(discounts) on intercompany loans secured by our own real estate which we had not previously recognized because such gains were eliminated in consolidation. Conversely, if the economic risk was not substantially transferred, no adjustments to net income would be made relating to those transactions for distributable earnings purposes. Management believes recognizing these amounts for distributable earnings purposes in the period of transfer of economic risk is a reasonable supplemental measure of our performance.

We do not designate derivatives as hedges to qualify for hedge accounting and therefore any net payments under, or fluctuations in the fair value of, our derivatives are recognized currently in our income statement. However, fluctuations in the fair value of the related assets are not included in our income statement. We consider the gain or loss on our hedging positions related to assets that we still own as of the reporting date to be “open hedging positions.” While recognized for GAAP purposes, we exclude the results on the hedges from distributable earnings until the related asset is sold and the hedge position is considered “closed,” whereupon they would then be included in distributable earnings in that period. These are reflected as “Adjustments for unrecognized derivative results” for purposes of computing distributable earnings for the period. We believe that excluding these specifically identified gains and losses associated with the open hedging positions adjusts for timing differences between when we recognize changes in the fair values of our assets and changes in the fair value of the derivatives used to hedge such assets.

Our investments in Agency interest-only securities and equity securities are recorded at fair value with changes in fair value recorded in current period earnings. We believe that excluding these specifically identified gains and losses associated with the fair value securities adjusts for timing differences between when we recognize changes in the fair values of our assets. With regard to securities valuation, distributable earnings includes a decline in fair value deemed to be an other-than-temporary impairment for GAAP purposes only if the decline is determined to be nearly certain to be eventually realized. In those cases, an impairment is included in distributable earnings for the period in which such determination was made.

Our results of operations in the second quarter of 2020 were significantly impacted by the actions we took to generate liquidity and pay down mark-to-market debt in direct response to the unfavorable market conditions that occurred near the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The actions taken by management had multiple impacts on distributable earnings, distributable EPS and after-tax distributable ROAE for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Management believes the actions taken were prompted by the unusual market conditions and therefore outside of Ladder’s main operations. Management believes adjusting for certain transactional charges/gains related to the impact of COVID-19 on its performance measures provides a more useful guide to assess the ongoing main operations of the Company.

Set forth below is an unaudited reconciliation of net income to after-tax distributable earnings, and an unaudited computation of distributable EPS (in thousands, except per share data):

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ (11,583) $ 45,452 $ (9,458) $ 137,001 Income tax expense (benefit) (4,712) 2,169 (9,789) 2,646 Income (loss) before taxes (16,295) 47,621 (19,247) 139,647 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures (GAAP)(1) (131) (4) (5,559) 663 Our share of real estate depreciation, amortization and gain adjustments (2) 7,710 8,202 22,493 27,201 Adjustments for unrecognized derivative results (3) (1,999) (10,688) 2,738 2,502 Unrealized (gain) loss on fair value securities (79) (452) (225) (1,927) Adjustment for economic gain on loan sales not recognized under GAAP for which risk has been substantially transferred, net of reversal/amortization 410 172 912 (645) Adjustment for impairment (4) (6,215) — 9,125 — Non-cash stock-based compensation 22,204 3,734 41,761 23,118 Transactional adjustments (response to COVID-19 and other) (5) (680) — 16,259 — Distributable earnings 4,925 48,585 68,257 190,559 Estimated corporate tax benefit (expense)(6) 1,520 (1,556) 3,502 (794) After-tax distributable earnings $ 6,445 $ 47,029 $ 71,759 $ 189,765 Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding(7) 118,890 118,862 118,712 118,944 Distributable EPS $ 0.05 $ 0.40 $ 0.60 $ 1.60

(1) Prior to the final exchanges of the Continuing LCFH Limited Partners into Class A shares in the third quarter of 2020, we considered the Class A common shareholders of the Company and Continuing LCFH Limited Partners to have had fundamentally equivalent interests in our pre-tax earnings. Accordingly, for purposes of computing distributable earnings we start with pre-tax earnings and adjust for other noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures, but we did not adjust for amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest held by Continuing LCFH Limited Partners. As of December 31, 2020, there are no remaining Continuing LCFH Limited Partners. Amount includes $4 thousand and $16 thousand of net income which are included in net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in operating partnership on the consolidated statements of income for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, respectively. Amount includes $7 thousand and $31 thousand of net income which are included in net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in operating partnership on the consolidated statements of income for the three and twelve months ended and December 31, 2019, respectively.

(2) The following is a reconciliation of GAAP depreciation and amortization to our share of real estate depreciation, amortization and gain adjustments presented in the computation of distributable earnings in the preceding table ($ in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total GAAP depreciation and amortization $ 9,437 $ 9,319 $ 39,079 $ 38,511 Less: Depreciation and amortization related to non-rental property fixed assets (25) (25) (99) (99) Less: Non-controlling interest in consolidated joint ventures’ share of accumulated depreciation and amortization and unrecognized passive interest in unconsolidated joint ventures (1,087) (444) (2,377) (2,836) Our share of real estate depreciation and amortization 8,325 8,850 36,603 35,576 Realized gain from accumulated depreciation and amortization on real estate sold (refer to below) (101) (158) (14,677) (6,997) Less: Non-controlling interest in consolidated joint ventures’ share of accumulated depreciation and amortization on real estate sold — 1 2,667 84 Our share of accumulated depreciation and amortization on real estate sold (101) (157) (12,010) (6,913) Less: Operating lease income on above/below market lease intangible amortization (514) (491) (2,100) (1,462) Our share of real estate depreciation, amortization and gain adjustments $ 7,710 $ 8,202 $ 22,493 $ 27,201

GAAP gains/losses on sales of real estate include the effects of previously recognized real estate depreciation and amortization. For purposes of distributable earnings, our share of real estate depreciation and amortization is eliminated and, accordingly, the resultant gains/losses also must be adjusted. Following is a reconciliation of the related consolidated GAAP amounts to the amounts reflected in distributable earnings ($ in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP realized gain (loss) on sale of real estate, net $ (14) $ 429 $ 32,102 $ 1,392 Adjusted gain/loss on sale of real estate for purposes of distributable earnings 115 (272) (20,092) 5,521 Our share of accumulated depreciation and amortization on real estate sold $ 101 $ 157 $ 12,010 $ 6,913

(3) The following is a reconciliation of GAAP net results from derivative transactions to our unrecognized derivative result presented in the computation of distributable earnings in the preceding table ($ in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net results from derivative transactions $ 718 $ 5,946 $ (15,270) $ (30,011) Hedging interest expense 1,281 233 2,309 2,161 Hedging realized result — 4,509 10,223 25,348 Adjustments for unrecognized derivative results $ 1,999 $ 10,688 $ (2,738) $ (2,502)

(4) For the three months ended 2020, the Company recorded a net release of CECL provision for loan loss of $5.1 million, of which included an increase of $1.2 million of asset-specific reserve that was determined to be non-recoverable. For the year ended 2020, the Company recorded a total CECL provision for loan loss of $18.3 million, of which $9.2 million was determined to be non-recoverable. The adjustments reflect the portion of such loan loss provision that management has determined to be recoverable. Prior to the January 1, 2020 implementation of CECL, all GAAP provisions for loan loss had been included in the computation of distributable earnings. (5) The impact from COVID-19 included adjustments related to the unusual market conditions and actions taken by management including: (a) $6.7 million of losses from sales of performing first mortgage loans included in sale of loans, net, (b) $15.4 million of losses from sales of CMBS, (c) $3.7 million of loss from conduit loan sales, (d) $6.5 million of prepayment penalties related to paydowns of mark-to-market debt included in interest expense, (e) $2.1 million of professional fee expenses included in operating expenses and (f) $0.2 million of severance costs included in salaries and employee benefits. The $34.5 million total of the preceding amounts was partially offset by (g) $19.0 million of gains from the repurchase of, and extinguishment of, unsecured corporate bond debt at a discount from par, net of (h) $1.5 million of accelerated premium amortization included in interest expense. The transactional adjustment includes one non-COVID-19 related item pertaining to $0.7 of income related to a tax settlement recognized in the fourth quarter of 2020. Set forth below is a reconciliation of certain of the above COVID-19 losses to the most comparable GAAP financial measure ($ in thousands):

Year ended December 31, 2020 (b) Losses from sales of CMBS Loss on sale of securities - COVID-19 related $ (14,670) Hedge (loss) related to sale of securities, included in net results from derivative transactions (698) Losses from sales of CMBS $ (15,368) (c) Losses from conduit loan sales Income from sales of loans, net - COVID-19 related $ (1,680) Hedge (loss) related to sales of loans, included in net results from derivative transactions (1,994) Losses from conduit loan sales $ (3,674)

(6) Estimated corporate tax benefit (expense) is based on effective tax rate applied to distributable earnings generated by the activity within our taxable REIT subsidiary.

(7) Set forth below is an unaudited reconciliation of weighted average diluted shares outstanding to adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 118,890 118,862 112,410 106,400 Weighted average shares issuable to converted Class B shareholders — — 6,302 12,544 Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding 118,890 118,862 118,712 118,944

After-tax distributable ROAE is presented on an annualized basis and is defined as after-tax distributable earnings divided by the average total shareholders’ equity and noncontrolling interest in operating partnership during the period. The inclusion of noncontrolling interest in operating partnership is consistent with the inclusion of income attributable to noncontrolling interest in operating partnership in after-tax distributable earnings. Set forth below is an unaudited computation of after-tax distributable ROAE ($ in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 After-tax distributable earnings $ 6,445 $ 47,029 $ 71,759 $ 189,765 Average shareholders’ equity and NCI in operating partnership 1,529,833 1,630,367 1,524,596 1,633,954 After-tax distributable ROAE 1.7 % 11.5 % 4.7 % 11.6 %

Non-GAAP Measures - Limitations

Our non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. Some of these limitations are:

distributable earnings, distributable EPS and after-tax distributable ROAE do not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations and are not necessarily indicative of cash necessary to fund cash needs;

distributable EPS and after-tax distributable ROAE are based on a non-GAAP estimate of our effective tax rate, including the impact of Unincorporated Business Tax and the impact of our election to be taxed as a REIT effective January 1, 2015, assuming the conversion of all shares of Class B common stock into shares of Class A common stock. Our actual tax rate may differ materially from this estimate; and

other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Because of these limitations, our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) attributable to shareholders, earnings per share or book value per share, or any other performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to cash flows from operations as a measure of our liquidity.

In addition, distributable earnings should not be considered to be the equivalent to REIT taxable income calculated to determine the minimum amount of dividends the Company is required to distribute to shareholders to maintain REIT status. In order for the Company to maintain its qualification as a REIT under the Code, we must annually distribute at least 90% of our REIT taxable income. The Company has declared, and intends to continue declaring, regular quarterly distributions to its shareholders in an amount approximating the REIT’s net taxable income.

In the future, we may incur gains and losses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

