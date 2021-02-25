 

Stewart Continues to Transform Digital Closing Process With Acquisition of Signature Closers, LLC

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC), announced today its acquisition of Signature Closers, LLC, a move that further strengthens a digital strategy focused on ease-of-use for the customer by creating a centralized experience that includes recently acquired NotaryCam and partnership with CertifID.

“With their industry-leading notary panel and technology platform, Signature Closers is the perfect addition to our digital capabilities, advancing our strategic vision of accelerating, securing, and simplifying the title and closing process for our customers,” said Stewart CEO Fred Eppinger. “Stewart is on a mission to be the Premier Title Services Company, and the foundation being the services we provide. These recent acquisitions and partnerships help create an end-to-end digital product offering by utilizing complementary products and services to enhance the closing process and further improve the customer experience.”

Signature Closers provides full- and self-service signing support for title companies and lenders via their vetted and compliant eNotary-capable network of notary signing agents and attorneys along with a proprietary internal solution. The SYNC (Secure Your Notary Closer) platform provides a robust, configurable, transparent, and cost-effective means for companies looking to automate and manage signings in-house.

“These transactions further demonstrate our commitment to providing best-in-class services for all customers across the real estate and financial spectrum,” said Eppinger. “Our goal is to deliver a simple yet superior experience for every borrower, buyer, and seller, and by combining Signature Closers with NotaryCam and our existing services, we are creating a more complete digital customer solution.”

Signature Closers will continue serving local, regional, and national title agents and lender services companies.

Broadhaven Capital Partners, LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Signature Closers, LLC.

About Stewart

Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.



