The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 25 Feb 2021.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 26.3727 £ 23.0346 Estimated MTD return 0.69 % 0.54 % Estimated YTD return 1.69 % 1.17 % Estimated ITD return 163.73 % 130.35 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 21.50 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -18.48 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -21.86 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A