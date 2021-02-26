 

Transparency Notification

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS REGULATED INFORMATION.

PUBLICATION RELATING TO A TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION

(ARTICLE 14, 1ST PARAGRAPH, OF THE LAW OF 2 MAY 2007 ON THE DISCLOSURE OF MAJOR HOLDINGS)

Acacia Pharma Group plc

 1.     Summary of the notification

Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – 26 February 2021, 08:00 CET: Acacia Pharma Group plc has received a transparency notification dated 23 February 2021 indicating that Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V now holds, by virtue of the issue of shares on 23 February 2021, 19.66% of the voting rights of the company. Cosmo has therefore crossed the threshold of 20%.

2.     Content of notification
The notification dated 23 February 2021 contains the following information:

  • Reason of the notification – passive crossing of a threshold
  • Notification by – a parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement – Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. Riverside 2, Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Dublin 2, Ireland
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed – 23 February 2021
  • Threshold that is crossed – 20%
  • Denominator – 99,689,451
  • Notified details:
A)     Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction
  # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights
Holders of voting rights   Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities
Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00%
Cosmo Technologies Ltd. 19,600,098 19,600,098 0 19.66% 0.00%
Subtotal 19,600,098 19,600,098   19.66%  
  TOTAL 19,600,098 0 19.66% 0.00%
ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
Issue of Equity on Exercise of Options/Vesting of Performance Share Awards
23.02.21
Admission to Trading on Euronext Brussels
19.02.21
Results of Placing – EUR 27 million Raised to Invest Further in US Launch and Commercialization Activities
18.02.21
Proposed Capital Raising by way of a Placing of New Ordinary Shares and Update on Early Positive Market Reception to US Launch of BARHEMSYS
18.02.21
 Change of EU home Member State
12.02.21
Issue of Equity on Exercise of Options/Vesting of Performance Share Awards
04.02.21
Issue of Equity on Exercise of Options/Vesting of Performance Share Awards
28.01.21
Acacia Pharma Launches BYFAVO (remimazolam) in the United States for Procedural Sedation in Adults Undergoing Medical Procedures Lasting 30 Minutes or Less