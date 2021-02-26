Transparency Notification
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS REGULATED INFORMATION.
PUBLICATION RELATING TO A TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION
(ARTICLE 14, 1ST PARAGRAPH, OF THE LAW OF 2 MAY 2007 ON THE DISCLOSURE OF MAJOR HOLDINGS)
Acacia Pharma Group plc
1. Summary of the notification
Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – 26 February 2021, 08:00 CET: Acacia Pharma Group plc has received a transparency notification dated 23 February 2021 indicating that Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V now holds, by virtue of the issue of shares on 23 February 2021, 19.66% of the voting rights of the company. Cosmo has therefore crossed the threshold of 20%.
2. Content of notification
The notification dated 23 February 2021 contains the following information:
- Reason of the notification – passive crossing of a threshold
- Notification by – a parent undertaking or a controlling person
- Persons subject to the notification requirement – Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. Riverside 2, Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Dublin 2, Ireland
- Date on which the threshold is crossed – 23 February 2021
- Threshold that is crossed – 20%
- Denominator – 99,689,451
- Notified details:
|A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holders of voting rights
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to securities
|Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Cosmo Technologies Ltd.
|19,600,098
|19,600,098
|0
|19.66%
|0.00%
|Subtotal
|19,600,098
|19,600,098
|19.66%
|TOTAL
|19,600,098
|0
|19.66%
|0.00%
