Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – 26 February 2021, 08:00 CET: Acacia Pharma Group plc has received a transparency notification dated 23 February 2021 indicating that Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V now holds, by virtue of the issue of shares on 23 February 2021, 19.66% of the voting rights of the company. Cosmo has therefore crossed the threshold of 20%.

2. Content of notification

The notification dated 23 February 2021 contains the following information:

Reason of the notification – passive crossing of a threshold

passive crossing of a threshold Notification by – a parent undertaking or a controlling person

a parent undertaking or a controlling person Persons subject to the notification requirement – Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. Riverside 2, Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Dublin 2, Ireland

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. Riverside 2, Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Dublin 2, Ireland Date on which the threshold is crossed – 23 February 2021

23 February 2021 Threshold that is crossed – 20%

20% Denominator – 99,689,451

99,689,451 Notified details:

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Cosmo Technologies Ltd. 19,600,098 19,600,098 0 19.66% 0.00% Subtotal 19,600,098 19,600,098 19.66% TOTAL 19,600,098 0 19.66% 0.00%