 

Kevin Bury Joins SolarWinds as New Chief Customer Officer for the MSP Division, Building on Global Partner Success Initiatives

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced the appointment of Kevin Bury as chief customer officer for the SolarWinds MSP division. As the organization embarks on its next wave of expansion, Bury will strengthen the existing investment in partner success for MSPs worldwide.

Bury brings decades of experience and a passion for building and leading teams to help partners realize their maximum potential by solving their most pressing challenges. In this role, he leads diverse award-winning global customer success and support teams, empowering them in all partner enablement areas. Building on the organization’s current initiatives, including the MSP Institute, Head Nerds, the Technology Alliance Program, and community-led activities, Bury is committed to ensuring outcomes that fuel MSP partners’ full, ongoing success. He is also focused on enhancing the existing onboarding experience for partners and taking the MSP customer success center to the next level—to help MSPs better serve, secure, and protect their customers.

“Empowering MSPs to enable the digital evolution of small- and medium-sized businesses is what we obsess about,” said SolarWinds MSP President, John Pagliuca. “With Kevin we have a leader that understands the power of partnership. Adding his experience to our leadership team is a pivotal step in giving partners the support they need to reach their maximum potential. He’s got the enthusiasm and drive to transform and ignite our investments in this key area, and I’m thrilled to welcome him aboard. We’ve done great things so far to help our partners succeed, but we’ve got even greater things coming.”

Late last year, SolarWinds MSP announced its plans to spin out into a new public entity, focused solely on the MSP marketplace. N-able, the new brand, was also unveiled, along with a deep commitment to further investments in all things encompassing partner success. The addition of Bury underscores this commitment.

“I’ve spent a lot of time with John and the SolarWinds MSP team. They have an incredible vision, and over the last few years, they’ve built a foundation to help their MSP partners become world-class,” explained Kevin Bury, chief customer officer, SolarWinds MSP. “I am excited to be part of an organization filled with so many talented and passionate people tightly aligned around the idea of building great products and services that help fuel our partners’ success. Leading the SolarWinds MSP partner team is my dream job; I can't wait to work with this exceptional group to make sure the word ‘partner’ is more than just another word—it’s our mission."

