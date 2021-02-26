Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces New “Outgrow GHD” Educational Resource to Support Rare Disease Day 2021

“We are excited to announce Outgrow GHD to support children with GHD and their families as they manage their lives with this rare endocrine disease. The resource is a place where caregivers of children with this rare disease can learn from and inspire each other,” said Ami Knoefler, Senior Director, Patient Advocacy and Product Communications at Ascendis Pharma. “ Outgrow GHD reflects our commitment to improve awareness and understanding of GHD, including its impact on the overall health and well being of a child.”

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its innovative TransCon technologies to address unmet medical needs, today announced the launch of Outgrow GHD , a new online educational resource designed to help caregivers of children with growth hormone deficiency (GHD) in the United States (U.S.) navigate their personal GHD journeys.

The website offers tools and information to help U.S. caregivers interact with children of different ages and face difficult subjects related to GHD. In addition to registering for future information, U.S. visitors can take a brief quiz to discover their “GHD Parenting Persona” or submit their topic areas of interest.

“A family whose child has growth hormone deficiency is impacted in many ways, including relationships between the parents, siblings and the affected child,” said Patricia Costa, Executive Director of the Human Growth Foundation. “Outgrow GHD comes at a time when more resources are needed to help these families learn from each other and grow together – as their child grows out of GHD.”

“Families of children with rare diseases such as GHD can feel isolated with their own day-to-day challenges,” said Mary Andrews, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of the MAGIC Foundation. “From diagnosis to adulthood, every family has a unique GHD journey, so we are pleased to see another resource of support, sharing and education that will help ensure the best possible outcomes for all children with GHD.”

The mission of Outgrow GHD is to ensure that every family gets the support they need along their GHD journey. Over time, Outgrow GHD will include more resources, content and articles specifically aimed at caregivers. Planned topics include:

Managing the challenges of treating GHD

How to work with GHD care teams

Understanding the social emotional issues around GHD

Navigating insurance coverage and related challenges

Impact of missed injections

Links to other resources.

About Rare Disease Day