CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the Raymond James Annual Institutional Investors Conference

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) announced today that Leah Stearns, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Raymond James Annual Institutional Investors Conference to be held virtually on Monday, March 1, 2021. The presentation is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Eastern time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site at www.cbre.com. An audio replay of the webcast will be posted within 24 hours of the live event and will be available for 90 days thereafter.