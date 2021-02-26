DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Disposal GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA successfully concludes sale of compressor manufacturer Bock 26.02.2021 / 14:11 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Düsseldorf (Germany), February 26, 2021 - GEA has successfully concluded the sale of compressor manufacturer Bock, formerly assigned to its Refrigeration Technologies division, to NORD Holding, as was contractually agreed in September 2020. Closing took place on today's date. The parties have agreed not to disclose the financial details of the transaction.

Bock is a leading manufacturer of open and semi-hermetic piston compressors in the lower and medium refrigeration capacity range. Headquartered in Frickenhausen, Germany, the company employs some 340 people worldwide and generated sales of almost EUR 90 million in the 2019 fiscal year.

"Engineering for a better world" is the driving and energizing principle connecting GEA's 18,500-strong workforce. As one of the world's largest systems suppliers, GEA makes an important contribution to a sustainable future with its solutions and services, particularly in the food, beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. In 2019, the Company generated consolidated revenue of EUR 4.9 billion. Across the globe, GEA's plants, processes and components contribute significantly to the reduction of CO 2 emissions, plastic use as well as food waste in production.

GEA is listed on the German MDAX and the STOXX(R) Europe 600 Index and also included in the DAX 50 ESG and MSCI Global Sustainability indexes.

