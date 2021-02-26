 

DGAP-News GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA successfully concludes sale of compressor manufacturer Bock

DGAP-News: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Disposal
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: GEA successfully concludes sale of compressor manufacturer Bock

26.02.2021 / 14:11
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

GEA successfully concludes sale of compressor manufacturer Bock

Düsseldorf (Germany), February 26, 2021 - GEA has successfully concluded the sale of compressor manufacturer Bock, formerly assigned to its Refrigeration Technologies division, to NORD Holding, as was contractually agreed in September 2020. Closing took place on today's date. The parties have agreed not to disclose the financial details of the transaction.

Bock is a leading manufacturer of open and semi-hermetic piston compressors in the lower and medium refrigeration capacity range. Headquartered in Frickenhausen, Germany, the company employs some 340 people worldwide and generated sales of almost EUR 90 million in the 2019 fiscal year.

 

Corporate Media and Press:
Marc Pönitz
Peter-Müller-Strasse 12, 40468 Düsseldorf, Germany
Phone +49 (0)211 9136-1500
marc.poenitz@gea.com

About GEA

"Engineering for a better world" is the driving and energizing principle connecting GEA's 18,500-strong workforce. As one of the world's largest systems suppliers, GEA makes an important contribution to a sustainable future with its solutions and services, particularly in the food, beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. In 2019, the Company generated consolidated revenue of EUR 4.9 billion. Across the globe, GEA's plants, processes and components contribute significantly to the reduction of CO2 emissions, plastic use as well as food waste in production.
GEA is listed on the German MDAX and the STOXX(R) Europe 600 Index and also included in the DAX 50 ESG and MSCI Global Sustainability indexes.

Contact:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Phone +49 (0)211 9136 1081
Fax +49 (0)211 9136 31087
gea.com

26.02.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Peter-Müller-Straße 12
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 9136-0
Fax: +49 (0)211 9136-31087
E-mail: ir@gea.com
Internet: www.gea.com
ISIN: DE0006602006
WKN: 660200
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1171601

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1171601  26.02.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1171601&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Disclaimer

Community

