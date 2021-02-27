WeedMD Files Amended Third Quarter 2020 Interim Financial Statements
TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), a federally licensed
producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis, announced today that it has amended and re-filed its unaudited reviewed interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended
September 30, 2020 (the “Amended Financial Statements”), along with a corresponding restated management’s discussion and analysis (together with the Amended Financial Statements,
the “Amended Financial Reports”). The Amended Financial Reports have been amended to recognize an impairment in the amount of $34,800,000 on goodwill, intangibles and property,
plant and equipment and certain other non-material changes and were the result of management and the auditor’s review of the financial statements in support of the Company’s previously announced
public offering of units.
The Amended Financial Reports are available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The Amended Financial Reports replace and supersede the previously filed financial statements and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis.
About WeedMD Inc.
WeedMD Inc. is the publicly traded parent company of WeedMD RX Inc. and Starseed Medicinal Inc., licence holders producing and distributing cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a 158-acre state-of-the-art greenhouse, outdoor and processing facility located in Strathroy, ON as well as a fully-licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility, specializing in cannabis extraction. With the addition of Starseed, a medical-centric operator, WeedMD has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with employers and union groups complements WeedMD’s direct sales to medical patients. The Company maintains strategic relationships in the seniors’ market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart as well, as seven provincial distribution agencies where adult-use brands Color Cannabis and Saturday are sold.
