WeedMD Files Amended Third Quarter 2020 Interim Financial Statements

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), a federally licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis, announced today that it has amended and re-filed its unaudited reviewed interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 (the “Amended Financial Statements”), along with a corresponding restated management’s discussion and analysis (together with the Amended Financial Statements, the “Amended Financial Reports”). The Amended Financial Reports have been amended to recognize an impairment in the amount of $34,800,000 on goodwill, intangibles and property, plant and equipment and certain other non-material changes and were the result of management and the auditor’s review of the financial statements in support of the Company’s previously announced public offering of units.



The Amended Financial Reports are available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The Amended Financial Reports replace and supersede the previously filed financial statements and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis.