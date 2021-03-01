 

DGAP-News MPC Energy Solutions secures exclusivity for two projects in Colombia and the Eastern Caribbean and continues to grow its pipeline

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.03.2021, 11:00  |  54   |   |   

DGAP-News: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
MPC Energy Solutions secures exclusivity for two projects in Colombia and the Eastern Caribbean and continues to grow its pipeline

01.03.2021 / 11:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

MPC Energy Solutions secures exclusivity for two projects in Colombia and the Eastern Caribbean and continues to grow its pipeline

Amsterdam/Oslo - 1 March 2021 - MPC Energy Solutions NV has seen a strong start to its operations since its recent IPO. On 11 January 2021, it was announced that MPC Energy Solutions had successfully raised a total of USD 100 million in advance of its listing on Oslo Stock Exchange's Euronext Growth segment on 22 January 2021.

Since then, MPC Energy Solutions made significant progress in the execution of its project pipeline and secured exclusivity for two projects in Colombia and in the Eastern Caribbean. The solar and energy efficiency projects have a total investment volume of USD 30 million with a potential expansion to USD 55 million reaching a total installed capacity of 50 MW in 2022. Due diligence is expected to be finalized shortly.

MPC Energy Solutions expects that it will secure further exclusivity agreements in the upcoming weeks. The steadily growing project pipeline includes wind, solar and energy efficiency projects. In line with the company's strategy and initial geographical focus, all projects are located in Latin America and the Caribbean region, with a healthy mix of national and corporate off-takers.

Martin Vogt, CEO of MPC Energy Solutions, said: "We are excited to add two exclusive project opportunities to our project pipeline. We are working hard to provide strong returns for our investors while keeping our commitment to the energy transition in Latin America and the Caribbean. Our diversified portfolio of projects caters to the energy needs of South America and the Caribbean while helping to lower the carbon footprint of the region."

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: MPC - jetzt geht`s wieder aufwärts!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News MPC Energy Solutions secures exclusivity for two projects in Colombia and the Eastern Caribbean and continues to grow its pipeline DGAP-News: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous MPC Energy Solutions secures exclusivity for two projects in Colombia and the Eastern Caribbean and continues to grow its pipeline 01.03.2021 / 11:00 The issuer is solely …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Airbion GmbH: ​​​​​​​Airbion: German company challenges COVID-19 viruses and other ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited: On-market buy-back and cancellation of securities
DGAP-News: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP DELIVERS FIRST ADJ. EBITDA POSITIVE YEAR, Q4 NMV UP 29%
DGAP-News: Evotec und Chinook Therapeutics gehen Partnerschaft zur Entwicklung neuer präzisionsmedizinischer ...
DGAP-News: adesso supports Bausparkasse Schwäbisch Hall to expand its core banking IT system in the credit ...
DGAP-News: Formycon bestätigt Einreichungsstrategie und Zeitschiene für Lucentis(R)* Biosimilar-Kandidat ...
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma Expands Management Team
DGAP-News: Evotec and Chinook Therapeutics enter into strategic collaboration to discover and develop novel ...
DGAP-News: Subscription period for Homann Holzwerkstoffe Bond 2021/2026 starts today
DGAP-Adhoc: 123fahrschule SE: Umsetzung des Beschlusses der Hauptversammlung der 123fahrschule SE
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2020 Annual Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Unaudited Trading Update for the three-months ended 31 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informiert über entlastende Aussagen und Kritikpunkte des Sonderprüfers der ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings auf Wachstumskurs
DGAP-Adhoc: publity AG beendet vorerst ihre öffentlichen Angebote von PREOS-Token und PREOS-Aktien
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Großauftrag über 30 Mio. EUR mit Potenzial für weitere 100 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE verzeichnet Zuwachs von 518 % beim Eigenbestand an Krypto-Assets auf EUR 170 Mio.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps Betankungstechnologie der 3. Generation für blauen ...
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings integriert weiteres Unternehmen in sein Beteiligungsportfolio
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
DGAP-News: MPC Capital veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020 und positioniert sich für weiteres Wachstum durch nachhaltige Investments (deutsch)
25.02.21
DGAP-News: MPC Capital veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2020 und positioniert sich für weiteres Wachstum durch nachhaltige Investments
25.02.21
DGAP-News: MPC Capital publishes Annual Report 2020 and positions itself for further growth through sustainable investments
18.02.21
DGAP-News: MPC Capital: ESG Core Wohnimmobilien Deutschland kauft erstes Projekt an (deutsch)
18.02.21
DGAP-News: MPC Capital: ESG Core Wohnimmobilien Deutschland kauft erstes Projekt an
18.02.21
DGAP-News: MPC Capital: ESG Core Wohnimmobilien Deutschland fund acquires first project
04.02.21
MPC Capital startet gemeinsam mit Universal-Investment den ESG Core Wohnimmobilienfonds mit einem Zielvolumen von 300 Millionen Euro
04.02.21
MPC Capital launches ESG Core residential real estate fund with a target volume of EUR 300 million together with Universal-Investment

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
1.345
MPC - jetzt geht`s wieder aufwärts!