 

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Appoints VP Research & Operations and Chief Medical Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW) (OTCQB: AGNPF) (the “Company” or “Algernon”) a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dr. Christopher Bryan PhD as Vice President, Research & Operations and Dr. Ahmad Khalil MD, PhD as the Company’s Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Christopher Bryan graduated from the University of Toronto, with a PhD in organic chemistry and brings significant skills and experience to Algernon. His background as a scientist and senior manager includes the synthesis of hundreds of novel small molecules as potential therapeutic agents, the coordination of regional commercial teams and internal departments (i.e., marketing, R&D, manufacturing, sales and regulatory affairs), and the management of multiple strategic relationships including those involving key opinion leaders. He also has extensive experience in scientific writing, data analysis and literature review. Since joining the Company on a full-time basis last year, Dr. Bryan has been managing its contract research providers and clinical trials, as well as all of its vendor relationships. He has also been managing the Company’s intellectual property suite.

Algernon also announces that it has appointed Dr. Ahmad Khalil as its Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Khalil has extensive biopharmaceutical experience bringing drugs into clinical trials over the past 20 years, acting in the capacities of Medical Director, Medical Monitor, and Clinical Consultant for a variety of companies. This has included design, management and oversight of multiple North American and multi-national clinical trials and clinical programs, from Phase I – IV.  Dr. Khalil has been acting for the last year as the Sponsor Medical Monitor for Algernon’s AGN120-1 and AGN120-3 clinical programs. He is a member of the Harvard Medical School Postgraduate Association, the Canadian Medical Association, the University of Montreal General Professor Syndicate, and the American Heart Association Professional Membership & Cardiovascular Sciences Councils.

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
Algernon Pharmaceuticals CEO to Speak at the Psychedelic Capital Virtual Investment Conference
19.02.21
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Awards DMT Manufacturing Contract to Dalton Pharma for Stroke Program
17.02.21
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on COVID-19 Phase 2b Final Study Data
10.02.21
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Considers Adding Lung Scarring as an Additional Endpoint for its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Study Protocol
08.02.21
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Signs Agreement with Charles River Laboratories for DMT Preclinical Studies
03.02.21
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss New DMT Stroke Clinical Research Program Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by Dr. KSS MD, PhD
01.02.21
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Launches Stroke Treatment Clinical Research Program with Psychedelic Drug DMT “The Spirit Molecule”

