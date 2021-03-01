 

Aemetis Unveils Five-Year Plan Targeting $1 Billion of Revenue by 2025

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 14:30  |  55   |   |   

CUPERTINO, CA, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a leading producer of below zero carbon intensity dairy Renewable Natural Gas and developer of the “Carbon Zero” renewable jet/diesel biorefineries using negative carbon intensity hydrogen, has rolled out a new five-year plan that positions the company to generate $1.07 billion of revenues and $325 million of adjusted EBITDA in year 2025.  

The Revenues plan is a CAGR of 35% and the EBITDA growth plan is a CAGR of 109% for the years 2021 to 2025.

The Aemetis five-year plan is being presented today during the 2021 Credit Suisse Virtual Energy Conference, including a one hour presentation on Tuesday, March 2 at 4 pm Eastern time by Eric McAfee, the Chairman and CEO of Aemetis.  The presentation also will be filed today with the SEC under Form S-8.

The conference presentation by Mr. McAfee will include a question and answer session with two Credit Suisse renewable energy stock analysts focused on negative carbon intensity Renewable Natural Gas, renewable jet/diesel fuel produced using cellulosic negative carbon intensity hydrogen, and other below-zero-carbon projects that Aemetis is building to maximize the value of the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard and federal Renewable Fuel Standard. 

“We are pleased with the improving external environment for the Aemetis negative carbon intensity projects that already have been in project development, engineering and permitting for several years and are now generating revenue and EBITDA growth,” said Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis. “As a leader in the fast-growing negative carbon intensity transportation fuels industry, most of our senior management team and board members have been executing on the Aemetis mission for up to 15 years. We believe that we have the team, technology and platform in place to execute on this five-year plan.  The $1 billion of revenues in year 2025 represents less than one percent of the addressable market for our negative carbon intensity RNG and renewable fuels, especially considering increasing demand for negative carbon intensity electricity from Renewable Natural Gas to power the expected rapid growth of electric vehicles with estimated -416 carbon intensity dairy RNG from our projects.”

Seite 1 von 6


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aemetis Unveils Five-Year Plan Targeting $1 Billion of Revenue by 2025 CUPERTINO, CA, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a leading producer of below zero carbon intensity dairy Renewable Natural Gas and developer of the “Carbon Zero” renewable jet/diesel biorefineries …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces Purchase of Shares by CEO, Michel Amar, for $3.344 Million
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
Euro Sun Announces Robust Definitive Feasibility Study for the Rovina Valley Gold-Copper Project in ...
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Junshi Biosciences and AstraZeneca Announce Strategic Collaboration to Commercialize Toripalimab in ...
electroCore Inc. Announces Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Medistar Following Regulatory ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Appoints VP Research & Operations and Chief Medical Officer
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Project Development Objectives
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Aemetis CEO Eric McAfee to Present at the Credit Suisse Virtual Energy Summit on March 1-3, 2021
04.02.21
Koch Project Solutions to Execute Aemetis ‘Carbon Zero’ Renewable Jet and Diesel Projects
01.02.21
Aemetis Opens Bid Proposal Process for $2 Billion Offtake Agreement for “Carbon Zero” Renewable Jet and Diesel Fuels

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15:08 Uhr
90
Aemetis-erneuerbare Brennstoffe und Biochemikalien