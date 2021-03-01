Aemetis Unveils Five-Year Plan Targeting $1 Billion of Revenue by 2025

CUPERTINO, CA, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a leading producer of below zero carbon intensity dairy Renewable Natural Gas and developer of the “Carbon Zero” renewable jet/diesel biorefineries using negative carbon intensity hydrogen, has rolled out a new five-year plan that positions the company to generate $1.07 billion of revenues and $325 million of adjusted EBITDA in year 2025.

The Aemetis five-year plan is being presented today during the 2021 Credit Suisse Virtual Energy Conference, including a one hour presentation on Tuesday, March 2 at 4 pm Eastern time by Eric McAfee, the Chairman and CEO of Aemetis. The presentation also will be filed today with the SEC under Form S-8.

The conference presentation by Mr. McAfee will include a question and answer session with two Credit Suisse renewable energy stock analysts focused on negative carbon intensity Renewable Natural Gas, renewable jet/diesel fuel produced using cellulosic negative carbon intensity hydrogen, and other below-zero-carbon projects that Aemetis is building to maximize the value of the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard and federal Renewable Fuel Standard.

“We are pleased with the improving external environment for the Aemetis negative carbon intensity projects that already have been in project development, engineering and permitting for several years and are now generating revenue and EBITDA growth,” said Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis. “As a leader in the fast-growing negative carbon intensity transportation fuels industry, most of our senior management team and board members have been executing on the Aemetis mission for up to 15 years. We believe that we have the team, technology and platform in place to execute on this five-year plan. The $1 billion of revenues in year 2025 represents less than one percent of the addressable market for our negative carbon intensity RNG and renewable fuels, especially considering increasing demand for negative carbon intensity electricity from Renewable Natural Gas to power the expected rapid growth of electric vehicles with estimated -416 carbon intensity dairy RNG from our projects.”