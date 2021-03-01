 

Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 1 March 2021 – On 3 February 2021, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 17 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 3 February 2021.

Under the programme initiated 3 February 2021, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 3.0 billion in the period from 3 February 2021 to 3 May 2021.

Since the announcement as of 22 February 2021, the following transactions have been made:

  Number of
B shares 		Average
purchase price 		Transaction
value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 1,418,375   639,812,494
22 February 2021 110,000 448.78 49,366,154
23 February 2021 110,000 439.12 48,303,681
24 February 2021 115,000 441.03 50,718,334
25 February 2021 115,000 442.57 50,895,316
26 February 2021 105,642 443.61 46,863,598
Accumulated under the programme 1,974,017   885,959,577

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

Transactions related to Novo Nordisk’s incentive programmes have resulted in a net transfer from Novo Nordisk of 9,261 B shares in the period from 22 February 2021 to 26 February 2021. The shares in these transactions were not part of the Safe Harbour repurchase programme.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 40,877,947 B shares of DKK 0.20 as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.7% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 2,350,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 17 billion during a 12-month period beginning 3 February 2021. As of 26 February 2021, Novo Nordisk has since 3 February 2021 repurchased a total of 1,974,017 B shares at an average share price of DKK 448.81 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 885,959,577.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 45,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube.

Further information

Media:    
Anne Margrethe Hauge +45 3079 3450 amhg@novonordisk.com
Michael Bachner (US) +1 609 664 7308 mzyb@novonordisk.com
     
Investors:    
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen +45 3075 2175 dabo@novonordisk.com
Valdemar Borum Svarrer +45 3079 0301 jvls@novonordisk.com
Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk +45 3075 2253 arnd@novonordisk.com
Mark Joseph Root +45 3079 4211 mjhr@novonordisk.com
Kristoffer Due Berg (US) +1 609 235 2989 krdb@novonordisk.com

Company announcement No 16 / 2021

Attachment




Disclaimer

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
1.022
Die ewig steigende Aktie