Lithia Motors & Driveway (LAD) to Host Virtual Investor and Analyst Day

Lithia Motors & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) today announced that it will host a virtual investor and analyst day on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. The event will feature presentations from Bryan DeBoer, President and CEO, along with George Hines, Chief Innovation and Technology Officer.

The video webcast will begin at 11:00 AM ET and the agenda for the day is as follows:

I. LAD Strategic Overview and Q&A (11:00am – 11:30am ET)
II. Introducing Driveway & Shop, Sell, Service Product Demonstrations and Q&A (11:30am – 12:30pm ET)
III. LAD Competitive Advantages & Announcements (12:30pm – 12:45pm ET)
IV. Closing Remarks (12:45pm – 1:00pm ET)

A link to register and access to the event can be found on the main page of Lithia’s investor website, www.lithiainvestorrelations.com. To access the live webcast, including audio, video and presentation slides, visit our web site at www.lithiainvestorrelations.com. The webcast can also be accessed directly at LAD.ConnectID.Cloud. Participants are advised to register in advance at LAD.ConnectID.Cloud/register. Investors and analysts will also have an opportunity to submit questions electronically in live Q&A sessions with speakers via the webcast interface.

A replay will be available shortly after the event and will be accessible for one year.

About Lithia Motors & Driveway:

Lithia Motors & Driveway is a growth company powered by people and innovation with a 5-year plan to profitably consolidate the largest retail sector in the country. They are a leading provider of personal transportation solutions in the United States and are among the fastest-growing companies in the Fortune 500 (#6 on 10-Year EPS Growth, #4 10-Year TSR in 2020). By providing a wide array of products throughout the entire lifecycle of the consumer's vehicle ownership experience through various consumer channels, they build magnetic brand loyalty. Operational excellence is achieved by focusing the business on convenient and transparent consumer experiences supported by proprietary data science to increase market share, consumer loyalty and team performance. Lithia's omni-channel strategy will continue to pragmatically disrupt the industry by leveraging experienced teams, vast owned inventories, technology, and physical network. By purchasing strong businesses, they further strengthen this network, leveraging their national digital home channel Driveway and building upon the massive regenerating capital engine. Together, these endeavors create a unique and compelling high-growth strategy that provides transportation solutions wherever, whenever, and however consumers desire.

