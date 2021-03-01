 

DGAP-Adhoc BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary earnings figures for the 2020 financial year significantly higher than the forecast and market expectations

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.03.2021, 18:00  |  35   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary earnings figures for the 2020 financial year significantly higher than the forecast and market expectations

01-March-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schrobenhausen, Germany - According to the preliminary business figures available as of today, BAUER AG (ISIN: DE0005168108) concluded the 2020 year with better earnings figures than anticipated, and the EBIT in particular significantly outperformed the last issued forecast as well as the market expectations. Total Group revenues were somewhat lower than the latest published expectations. In the financial year gone by, the BAUER Group was significantly affected by the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic primarily in the Construction and Equipment segments. Nevertheless, performance was better than anticipated during the last weeks in particular, especially in the Equipment segment.

The last forecast issued by the Group for the 2020 financial year expected total Group revenues of around EUR 1.5 billion, EBIT approximately the same as the previous year (2019: EUR 22.5 million) and negative earnings after tax that were nevertheless anticipated to be significantly better than the previous year and better than EUR -20 million.

Based on the preliminary calculations currently available, which have yet to be audited, the BAUER Group achieved Total Group revenues for the 2020 financial year of about EUR 1.4 billion, EBIT of about EUR 56 million and earnings after tax of about EUR -8 million.

It should be noted that the calculation of EBIT was adjusted based on a recommendation from the German Financial Reporting Enforcement Panel (Deutsche Prüfstelle fur Rechnungslegung, DPR e.V.) and also includes the share of the profit or loss of associated companies accounted for using the equity method, since the 2020 annual financial statements. Without this adjustment, EBIT would be about EUR 46 million and thus also significantly higher than the last issued forecast and the market expectations.

The Group's order backlog performed very well, at approximately EUR 1,160 million at the end of 2020 (previous year: EUR 1,027.6 million). Net debt also continued to improve significantly.

The complete and audited business figures for 2020 as well as the forecast for the 2021 financial year will be published on April 13, 2021.

The methods for calculating the total Group revenues can be found in the notes to the 2019 Annual Report on p. 94: https://www.bauer.de/export/shared/documents/pdf/investor_relations/an ...



Contact:
Christopher Wolf
Investor Relations
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
BAUER-Strasse 1
86529 Schrobenhausen, Germany
Phone: +49 8252 97-1797
Fax: +49 8252 97-2900
investor.relations@bauer.de
www.bauer.de

01-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
BAUER-Straße 1
86529 Schrobenhausen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8252 97 1218
Fax: +49 (0)8252 97 2900
E-mail: investor.relations@bauer.de
Internet: www.bauer.de
ISIN: DE0005168108
WKN: 516810
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1172143

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1172143  01-March-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1172143&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Bauer AG - IPO eines 200 Jahre alten Familienunternehmen.
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary earnings figures for the 2020 financial year significantly higher than the forecast and market expectations DGAP-Ad-hoc: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary earnings figures for the 2020 financial year significantly higher than the forecast and market expectations 01-March-2021 / …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma Expands Management Team
Ausbau zukunftsgerichteter Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie: Lloyd Fonds AG wird CO2-neutrales Finanzhaus und tritt SBTi bei
DGAP-News: VST Enterprises Announce New Media and PR Partners
DGAP-News: Medios AG erreicht Jahresziele 2020 - annähernd Umsatzverdoppelung für 2021 erwartet
DGAP-News: Formycon bestätigt Einreichungsstrategie und Zeitschiene für Lucentis(R)* Biosimilar-Kandidat ...
DGAP-News: MPC Energy Solutions secures exclusivity for two projects in Colombia and the Eastern Caribbean and ...
EQS-News: Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc: Annual Financial Report
DGAP-News: Airbion GmbH: ​​​​​​​Airbion: German company challenges COVID-19 viruses and other ...
DGAP-News: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP DELIVERS FIRST ADJ. EBITDA POSITIVE YEAR, Q4 NMV UP 29%
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger fordert Inhaber der Genussscheine der Serie D zur Abgabe eines ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2020 Annual Report
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Unaudited Trading Update for the three-months ended 31 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: GRENKE informiert über entlastende Aussagen und Kritikpunkte des Sonderprüfers der ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings auf Wachstumskurs
DGAP-Adhoc: publity AG beendet vorerst ihre öffentlichen Angebote von PREOS-Token und PREOS-Aktien
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE verzeichnet Zuwachs von 518 % beim Eigenbestand an Krypto-Assets auf EUR 170 Mio.
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Großauftrag über 30 Mio. EUR mit Potenzial für weitere 100 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Places First Order for 25-Minute Covid-19 RT-PCR Tests
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps Betankungstechnologie der 3. Generation für blauen ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Vorläufige Ergebniskennzahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 deutlich über Prognose und Markterwartungen (deutsch)
18:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Vorläufige Ergebniskennzahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 deutlich über Prognose und Markterwartungen
17.02.21
Bauer: Weitere Kapitalmaßnahme geplant
17.02.21
Maschinen- und Tiefbaukonzern Bauer plant Kapitalerhöhung
17.02.21
Bauer plant Kapitalerhöhung - außerordentliche Hauptversammlung Ende März
17.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER AG schlägt Kapitalerhöhung vor und beruft hierzu eine außerordentliche Hauptversammlung ein (deutsch)
17.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER AG proposes capital increase and convenes an Extraordinary General Meeting
17.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: BAUER AG schlägt Kapitalerhöhung vor und beruft hierzu eine außerordentliche Hauptversammlung ein

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09:37 Uhr
1.811
Bauer AG - IPO eines 200 Jahre alten Familienunternehmen.
28.10.20
23
DGAP-Stimmrechte: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft (deutsch)