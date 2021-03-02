 

EQS-Adhoc Swiss Steel Holding AG announces the launch timetable for the rights offering and welcomes additional backstop levels by its main shareholder BigPoint Holding AG

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.03.2021, 07:01  |  113   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Swiss Steel Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Swiss Steel Holding AG announces the launch timetable for the rights offering and welcomes additional backstop levels by its main shareholder BigPoint Holding AG

02-March-2021 / 07:01 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FOR RELEASE IN SWITZERLAND - NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.

Lucerne, 2 March 2021 - Swiss Steel Holding AG today announces the launch of the rights offering on 8 March 2021 to strengthen the equity of Swiss Steel Holding AG and to improve its existing financing and credit terms.

The Extraordinary General Meeting on 22 December 2020 has approved the increase of the share capital of Swiss Steel Holding AG through the issuance of 1,030,524,138 new registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.15 each. This will result in an increase of the share capital of Swiss Steel Holding AG from currently CHF 304,249,999.95 by CHF 154,578,620.70 to CHF 458,828,620.65.

The gross proceeds of around EUR 200 million from the capital increase will be used to strengthen the equity of Swiss Steel Holding AG and to improve its existing financing and credit terms.

Existing shareholders will receive one subscription right for every Swiss Steel Holding AG share held after close of trading on SIX Swiss Exchange on 5 March 2021 to subscribe for new shares in Swiss Steel Holding AG to be issued in the capital increase. The new shares will be offered to the existing shareholders at a ratio of 63 new shares for every 124 subscription rights held, subject to certain restrictions based on residency and applicable securities laws. The subscription rights will neither be listed nor traded and will lapse unless exercised during the rights exercise period.

Seite 1 von 8


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Swiss Steel Holding AG announces the launch timetable for the rights offering and welcomes additional backstop levels by its main shareholder BigPoint Holding AG EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Swiss Steel Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Swiss Steel Holding AG announces the launch timetable for the rights offering and welcomes additional backstop levels by its main shareholder BigPoint Holding AG 02-March-2021 / …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Completes Corporate Rebranding and Launches New Website
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies gibt strategische ...
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler schließt Geschäftsjahr 2020 mit starkem vierten Quartal ab
FinLab AG: FinLab Beteiligung nextmarkets AG erhält USD 30 Mio. in Series B-Finanzierungsrunde
Corestate subsidiary Hannover Leasing to ensure seamless tenant transition on 15,000 sqm in ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applaudiert kalifornischer Stadt für das Verbot neuer ...
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler closes 2020 with strong fourth quarter
DGAP-News: Global Fashion Group S.A.: successfully places EUR 375 million Convertible Bonds due 2028
DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Leads $30 Million Series B Funding Round of Neobroker nextmarkets
DGAP-News: Deutsche Effecten- und Wechsel- Beteiligungsgesellschaft AG: DEWB beteiligt sich an Neobroker ...
Titel
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Unaudited Trading Update for the three-months ended 31 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Publication of 2020 Annual Report
Eat Beyond Global Holdings auf Wachstumskurs
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: COVID-19-Antigen-Schnelltests im Portfolio der NanoRepro AG durch ...
Ausbau zukunftsgerichteter Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie: Lloyd Fonds AG wird CO2-neutrales Finanzhaus und tritt SBTi bei
DGAP-Adhoc: publity AG beendet vorerst ihre öffentlichen Angebote von PREOS-Token und PREOS-Aktien
DGAP-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: launches an offering of approx. EUR 375 million Convertible Bonds due ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Completes Corporate Rebranding and Launches New Website
DGAP-DD: freenet AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: 2020 Umsatz und Profitabilität negativ beeinflusst von herausfordernden Marktbedingungen, vorsichtige Anzeichen einer Erholung im Q4 2020 sichtbar (deutsch)
03.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Challenging 2020 market conditions have negatively impacted sales and profitability, with cautious signs of improvement during Q4 2020
03.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: 2020 Umsatz und Profitabilität negativ beeinflusst von herausfordernden Marktbedingungen, vorsichtige Anzeichen einer Erholung im Q4 2020 sichtbar
02.03.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Swiss Steel Holding AG gibt den Zeitplan für den Start ihres Bezugsrechtsangebots bekannt und begrüsst zusätzliche Backstop-Niveaus durch ihren Hauptaktionär BigPoint Holding AG (deutsch)
02.03.21
EQS-Adhoc: Swiss Steel Holding AG gibt den Zeitplan für den Start ihres Bezugsrechtsangebots bekannt und begrüsst zusätzliche Backstop-Niveaus durch ihren Hauptaktionär BigPoint Holding AG
19.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: CRO verlässt Swiss Steel Group nach Zielerreichung (deutsch)
19.02.21
EQS-Adhoc: CRO verlässt Swiss Steel Group nach Zielerreichung
19.02.21
EQS-Adhoc: CRO leaving Swiss Steel Group after target achievement
10.02.21
Sektor-Einschätzung: STAHL | Ist der Aufwärtstrend nachhaltig?
10.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Information zur geplanten Kapitalerhöhung (deutsch)