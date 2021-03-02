Swiss Steel Holding AG announces the launch timetable for the rights offering and welcomes additional backstop levels by its main shareholder BigPoint Holding AG

Lucerne, 2 March 2021 - Swiss Steel Holding AG today announces the launch of the rights offering on 8 March 2021 to strengthen the equity of Swiss Steel Holding AG and to improve its existing financing and credit terms.

The Extraordinary General Meeting on 22 December 2020 has approved the increase of the share capital of Swiss Steel Holding AG through the issuance of 1,030,524,138 new registered shares with a par value of CHF 0.15 each. This will result in an increase of the share capital of Swiss Steel Holding AG from currently CHF 304,249,999.95 by CHF 154,578,620.70 to CHF 458,828,620.65.

The gross proceeds of around EUR 200 million from the capital increase will be used to strengthen the equity of Swiss Steel Holding AG and to improve its existing financing and credit terms.

Existing shareholders will receive one subscription right for every Swiss Steel Holding AG share held after close of trading on SIX Swiss Exchange on 5 March 2021 to subscribe for new shares in Swiss Steel Holding AG to be issued in the capital increase. The new shares will be offered to the existing shareholders at a ratio of 63 new shares for every 124 subscription rights held, subject to certain restrictions based on residency and applicable securities laws. The subscription rights will neither be listed nor traded and will lapse unless exercised during the rights exercise period.