Outlook Net Asset Value as of February 28, 2021

Zug, March 2, 2021

Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) will publish the Net Asset Value as of February 28, 2021, on March 8, 2021. Driven by several positive revaluations in the underlying portfolio and positive valuation adjustments of certain co-investments, first indications show an NAV uptick of approx. 10% and with this an exceptional monthly performance. The resulting financial year to date profit (April - February) will increase to ca. EUR 50m (vs. EUR 18.6m in 2019/2020 and EUR 20.2m in 2018/2019 for the same period). These figures are still preliminary and subject to change in the course of the finalisation of the February closing.

***

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimised structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.

For further information, please contact:

Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, kerstin.stechow@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch


