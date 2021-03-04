 

Final Deadline Approaching on March 8, 2021 Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds QuantumScape Corporation Investors of Class Action Lawsuit Deadline

04.03.2021   

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS; QS.WS) (“QuantumScape”), f/k/a Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. (“Kensington”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired QuantumScape securities between November 27, 2020 and December 31, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired QuantumScape securities during the Class Period may, no later than March 8, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/quantumscape-corporation-securities-class-action? ....

According to the complaint, QuantumScape develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles (“EVs”). In 2012, QuantumScape began working with Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (“Volkswagen”) and Volkswagen Group of America Investments, LLC (“VGA”) to develop an EV battery. In 2018, Volkswagen, VGA and QuantumScape announced the establishment of a joint production project to prepare solid-state batteries for mass production. On September 3, 2020, QuantumScape announced a merger with Kensington. Upon completion of the transaction, QuantumScape would receive $1 billion in financing, including funding from VGA and the Qatar Investment Authority. That transaction was completed on November 27, 2020, and QuantumScape Class A common stock and warrants began trading on the NYSE.

The complaint alleges that on January 4, 2021, prior to the open of trading, Seeking Alpha published a research report entitled “QuantumScape’s Solid State Batteries Have Significant Technical Hurdles To Overcome.” The introduction of the Seeking Alpha report emphasized that “QuantumScape’s science is very good. . .[b]ut their batteries are small and unproven – not yet as big as an iWatch battery, and never tested outside a lab,” adding that “[t]here are significant risks associated with solid state batteries that have not been overcome,” and emphasizing that “[t]hey will likely never achieve the performance they claim.” Following this news, the market prices of QuantumScape publicly traded securities fell precipitously, with the price of QuantumScape’s Class A common stock declining more than 63% from its Class Period high of more than $131 per share on December 22, 2020 to close down at $49.96 per share on January 4, 2021, including a one-day decline of more than $34 per share, or 41%, on January 4, 2021.

QuantumScape investors may, no later than March 8, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.



Zeit Titel
24.02.21
QS Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds QuantumScape Corporation Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm
23.02.21
Robbins LLP: SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
19.02.21
QS BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Encourages QuantumScape Corporation Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – QS
16.02.21
QuantumScape Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Posts Shareholder Letter to IR Website
16.02.21
QuantumScape Announces an Amendment to the Warrant Agreement to Advance the Exercise Date of the Public Warrants
16.02.21
Maydorns Meinung: Bitcoin, Akasol, Varta, Samsung SDI, Quantumscape, Tesla, BYD, Standard Lithium

Zeit Titel
18.02.21
47
QuantumScape die Batterie Revolution?