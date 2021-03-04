 

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of XL Fleet Corp. (XL) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of XL Fleet Corp. (“XL” or the “Company”) (NYSE: XL) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 3, 2021, Muddy Waters Research published a report entitled “XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE: XL): More SPAC Trash,” alleging, among other things, that salespeople “were pressured to inflate their sales pipelines materially in order to mislead XL’s board and investors” and that “customer reorder rates are in reality quite low” due to “poor performance and regulatory issues.” Citing interviews with former employees, the report alleged that “at least 18 of 33 customers XL featured were inactive.” Muddy Waters also claimed that XL has “weak technology” and that “XL’s announcement of future class 7-8 upfits seems highly promotional” because the task is “too technologically complex for XL engineers to deliver on the promised timeline.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $2.09, or 13%, to close at $13.86 per share on March 3, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased XL securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.



Diskussion: XL Fleet Registered - Elektrifiziert in Zukunft ganze Flotten
