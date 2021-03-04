Corestate subsidiary Hannover Leasing to ensure seamless tenant transition on 15,000 sqm in Amsterdam office complex 'Piet Hein Buildings'

Frankfurt, 4 March 2021. Hannover Leasing, a subsidiary of the real estate investment management company Corestate, has seamlessly let a large space of close to 15,000 sqm in the top office complex 'Piet Hein Buildings' in Amsterdam that it manages. The space is to become vacant on 30 June and is being let to Takeaway.com despite the current challenging office market. The building completed in 2013 was acquired at the end of 2016 as part of a club deal structured by Hannover Leasing.

Michael Kitzing, Head of Asset Management at Hannover Leasing: "With our many years of experience in active asset management, we have developed this prominent property in the heart of Amsterdam into a profitable yield property for our clients. It is only because we started to sound out the market at an early stage and have a very strong team with the best market access in the Benelux countries that we were able to avoid the vacancy costs that often arise. With Takeaway.com, we have also located a high-growth company as a tenant that intends to turn 'Piet Hein Buildings' into its headquarters."

Located in the centre of Amsterdam, the 'Piet Hein Buildings' property, with around 32,000 square metres of lettable space and 366 parking spaces, is just a few minutes' walk from the Central Station. Its unique location offers occupants all the advantages of office space in the city centre, excellent accessibility by all means of public transport, complemented by excellent accessibility by car. The complex is fully let and has a solid, diversified tenant base. Takeaway.com is an internationally operating online provider of delivery services for food service businesses based in Amsterdam. Booking.com is the current anchor tenant of the newly leased space.