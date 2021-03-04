DGAP-News: CureVac / Key word(s): Agreement CureVac and Novartis Sign Initial Agreement on Manufacturing of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV 04.03.2021 / 13:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Novartis plans to start manufacturing of the mRNA and bulk drug product of CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, in Q2 2021

- Anticipated production of up to 50 million doses by the end of 2021 and up to a further 200 million doses in 2022 at the Novartis' manufacturing site in Kundl, Austria

- Further expansion of CureVac's European manufacturing network expected to increase capacity

TÜBINGEN, Germany/ BOSTON, USA - March 04, 2021 - CureVac N.V. (Nasdaq: CVAC), a global biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA), and Novartis AG announced today that they have signed an initial agreement for the manufacturing of CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CVnCoV. Preparations for the start of production, technology transfers and test runs are already underway. Following final agreement, Novartis plans to manufacture the mRNA and bulk drug product of the CVnCoV vaccine candidate for up to 50 million doses by the end of 2021 and up to a further 200 million doses in 2022. Delivery from the manufacturing site in Kundl, Austria, is expected to start in summer 2021.

Dr. Florian von der Mülbe, Chief Production Officer of CureVac, says: "I am very pleased that with Novartis we have found another highly experienced partner to support the production of our vaccine candidate. Together with Novartis we expect to increase significantly our manufacturing capacity and place our production network on an even broader base."

Steffen Lang, Global Head of Novartis Technical Operations and member of Executive Committee Novartis, adds: "We feel it is our responsibility to do everything in our power to help and we are pleased to announce our collaboration with CureVac. At the Kundl site, Novartis is a pioneer and has decades of experience in pharmaceutical production of proteins and in more recent years of nucleic acids. We are currently expanding our site with additional capacities for the production of mRNA in order to best serve the increasing demand."