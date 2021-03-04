 

TG Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

NEW YORK, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) today announced that Michael S. Weiss, the Company’s Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference, being held virtually March 9 – 10, 2021. The presentation will be accessible for on-demand download beginning on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 7:00 AM ET.

A replay of this presentation will be available on the Events page, located within the Investors & Media section, of the Company’s website at http://ir.tgtherapeutics.com/events.

ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS, INC.
TG Therapeutics is a fully-integrated, commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. In addition to an active research pipeline including five investigational medicines across these therapeutic areas, TG has received accelerated approval from the U.S. FDA for UKONIQ (umbralisib), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory marginal zone lymphoma who have received at least one prior anti-CD20-based regimen and relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma who have received at least three prior lines of systemic therapies. Currently, the Company has two programs in Phase 3 development for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) and patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and several investigational medicines in Phase 1 clinical development. For more information, visit www.tgtherapeutics.com, and follow us on Twitter @TGTherapeutics and Linkedin.

UKONIQ is a trademark of TG Therapeutics, Inc. 

CONTACT:
  Investor Relations
  Email: ir@tgtxinc.com
  Telephone: 1.877.575.TGTX (8489), Option 4
   
  Media Relations:
  Email: media@tgtxinc.com 
  Telephone: 1.877.575.TGTX (8489), Option 6



Disclaimer

