 

Marathon’s Bitcoin Mining Fleet to Produce Approximately 1.4 EH/s by the End of March

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 22:00  |  61   |   |   

Bitmain Ships Another 6,300 Antminer S-19 PRO ASIC Miners to Marathon Digital Holdings

LAS VEGAS, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) ("Marathon" or "Company"), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, today announced that the Company’s mining fleet will produce approximately 1.4 EH/s (exahash per second) by the end of March.

On February 1, 2021, Marathon announced that Bitmain had shipped approximately 4,000 S-19 Pro ASIC miners to the Company’s mining facility in Hardin, MT, all of which were delivered as scheduled.

In addition to the initial 4,000 miners delivered to the Hardin facility in February, Bitmain recently shipped another 6,300 miners to Hardin. A portion of this new shipment has already been received and installations are progressing. Marathon expects all 10,300 miners to be installed by the end of March, at which point the Company’s mining fleet will consist of 12,920 miners generating approximately 1.4 EH/s.

“Last month, we received the first of several major shipments scheduled to be delivered in 2021 from Bitmain,” said Merrick Okamoto, Marathon’s chairman and CEO. “That delivery marked the genesis of what will be a transformative year for our business as we significantly increase the size of our mining fleet and expand our operations. We are very encouraged that the initial 4,000 Bitmain miners were delivered on time to our Hardin facility and that the next tranche of 6,300 miners was also shipped as scheduled. An additional 4,800 miners are set to be shipped to us in April, and we look forward to continuing to build out our mining operations and scale the business as projected.”

Investor Notice
Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. If any of these risks were to occur, our business, financial condition or results of operations would likely suffer. In that event, the value of our securities could decline and you could lose part or all of your investment. The risks and uncertainties we describe are not the only ones facing us. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. In addition, our past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. Future changes in the network-wide mining difficulty rate or Bitcoin hashrate may also materially affect the future performance of Marathon's production of Bitcoin. Additionally, all discussions of financial metrics assume mining difficulty rates as of March 2021. See "Safe Harbor" below.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.

About Marathon Digital Holdings
Marathon is a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets.

Marathon Digital Holdings Company Contact:
Jason Assad
Telephone: 678-570-6791
Email: Jason@marathonpg.com

Marathon Digital Holdings Investor Contact:
Gateway Investor Relations
Matt Glover and Charlie Schumacher
Telephone: 949-574-3860
Email: MARA@gatewayir.com 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Marathon’s Bitcoin Mining Fleet to Produce Approximately 1.4 EH/s by the End of March Bitmain Ships Another 6,300 Antminer S-19 PRO ASIC Miners to Marathon Digital HoldingsLAS VEGAS, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) ("Marathon" or "Company"), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Marktgeflüster: Powell - unterlassene Hilfeleistung!
04.03.21
American Green, Inc. (OTC: ERBB) Is Now Accepting Bitcoin and Other Popular CryptoCurrencies for CBD and All Products Purchased on Its E-Commerce Store
04.03.21
Neobroker nextmarkets receives $30 million in Series B funding round
04.03.21
DGAP-News: Deutsche Effecten- und Wechsel- Beteiligungsgesellschaft AG: DEWB beteiligt sich an Neobroker nextmarkets (deutsch)
04.03.21
DGAP-News: Deutsche Effecten- und Wechsel- Beteiligungsgesellschaft AG: DEWB beteiligt sich an Neobroker nextmarkets
04.03.21
DGAP-News: DEWB: Neobroker nextmarkets receives $30 million in Series B funding round
04.03.21
Tagesausblick: Hält der Gesamtmarkt die Tech-Korrektur aus?
04.03.21
Tesla, Zoom, Daimler – so gelingt der Einstieg
03.03.21
Marktgeflüster: Renditeanstieg killt Rally!
03.03.21
Bitcoin steigt wieder über 50 000 US-Dollar

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
26.231
Bitcoin oder doch Shitcoin?!
04.03.21
2
Extreme Bitcoin-Prognose : Kraken-CEO: Bitcoin könnte innerhalb einer Dekade die Marke von einer Mil
04.03.21
28
Bitcoin: Kursziel 0,00 $ ;)
26.02.21
7
Geschehen an der Wall Street: NYSE-Korrespondentin Sandra Navidi: Im Gegensatz zu Gold sind Kryptowä
25.02.21
3
Stromfresser Kryptowährungen : Eine Bitcoin-Transaktion oder 5.181 Kilometer im Tesla Model 3 – Das